Paris Hilton Is "Very, Very Excited" About Bitcoin

News
Fri, 04/02/2021 - 05:51
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Paris Hilton reveals that she has been in Bitcoin for a while
Paris Hilton Is "Very, Very Excited" About Bitcoin
Cover image via twitter.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Socialite-turned-business-mogul Paris Hilton has come out as a Bitcoiner during her recent interview on the Thursday broadcast of CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”

The original influencer—who first became known as the scandalous heiress to the Hilton hotel empire—says that she’s been in the top crypto for a while, potentially front-running many world-famous economists who chose to ignore or dismiss the fledgling asset class.

Hilton claims that she’s “very, very excited” about Bitcoin, adding that it’s definitely the future.

The business-savvy Los Angeles native is also preparing to present her first drop of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) this month after collaborating with some “incredible artists.”

Related
Lindsay Lohan Tweets About Sending Bitcoin to the Moon While BTC Crashes Five Percent

While it might be tempting to downplay Hilton’s comments as another sign of market froth, she was actually credited with setting many trends: from being paid to attend parties to allegedly inventing selfies with Britney Spears.

Hilton perfume empire has also generated over $2.5 billion in sales over the past 15 years.
 
The businesswoman’s net worth has surpassed $300 million despite her grandfather, Barron Hilton, donating her inheritance to charity in 2007.  

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image First Exchange Caves In to #RelistXRP Movement
News
03/26/2021 - 18:43

First Exchange Caves In to #RelistXRP Movement

Alex Dovbnya
article image Visa Will Allow Crypto Payment Settlements on Its Network: Reuters
News
03/29/2021 - 08:02

Visa Will Allow Crypto Payment Settlements on Its Network: Reuters
Yuri Molchan
article image Wanchain (WAN) Tools Chosen by China's State Grid For Crucial Update: Details
News
03/30/2021 - 09:27

Wanchain (WAN) Tools Chosen by China's State Grid For Crucial Update: Details
Vladislav Sopov