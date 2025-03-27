Advertisement
    P2P.org Integrates Custody, Launches Institutional Staking

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 27/03/2025 - 13:00
    In collaboration with Colossus Digital, P2P.org enables institutional staking with advanced custody feature
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    P2P.org, the leading staking platform for dozens of PoS blockchains, has announced the launch of a novel staking service tailored to the needs of institutions. The new toolset is implemented through collaboration with flagship custody vendor Colossus Digital.

    P2P.org integrates secure custody by industry leader Colossus Digital

    According to the official statement by P2P.org, a top-tier provider of staking solutions, it has enhanced its institutional-focused staking tooling. The development is possible with the integration of digital assets custody by Colossus Digital, a global blockchain infrastructure provider.

    Article image
    Image by P2P.org

    The new solution is set to grant institutional clients access to digital asset staking directly from custody environments.

    The introduction of this service is a significant step in addressing the growing demand for institutional-grade blockchain solutions. P2P.org’s institutional service will provide seamless access to staking while maintaining the highest quality of service as a SOC 2-certified company.

    Artemiy Parshakov, VP of Institutions at P2P.org, is excited by the opportunities the new partnership unlocks for institutional stakers:

    Institutional staking requires both security and efficiency, and our collaboration with Colossus Digital helps meet those needs. By integrating our validator infrastructure with Colossus’ platform, we’re making it easier for institutions to participate in staking while maintaining the highest quality standards.

    By integrating Colossus Digital’s Institutional Hub, P2P.org will provide custodians, asset managers and institutional investors with a universal staking solution. The integration enables new opportunities, allowing institutions to securely stake assets without requiring asset transfers.

    New opportunities for institutional stakers

    Lorenzo Barbantini Scanni, CRO and Founder of Colossus Digital, echoes the enthusiasm of his colleague:

    Our collaboration with P2P.org is an important milestone in our journey of making blockchain technology more accessible and secure for institutional clients. By integrating P2P.org’s trusted validator infrastructure with our Institutional Hub, we’re offering a solution that simplifies institutional staking while ensuring the highest quality of service.

    Using P2P.org, institutions can now participate in staking across a wide range of layer 1 and 2 blockchain networks, including Ethereum (including DVT), Babylon BTC, Celestia, TON, Sui, Polkadot, Berachain and others.

    More than 20 proof-of-stake assets are supported, with custody available from institutional providers such as Dfns, Fireblocks and Ledger Enterprise.

    #Staking

