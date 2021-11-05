ORBS/AVAX Liquidity Providers to Be Rewarded with Pangolin's PGL Coins

New "liquidity mining" initiatives go live for Orbs (ORBS) and Avalanche (AVAX) users

Flagship Avalanche- and Ethereum-based decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Pangolin introduces new staking and farming options addressing Orbs Network (ORBS) enthusiasts.

PNG tokens can be farmed on ORBS-AVAX pool

According to a press release shared with U.Today, the Pangolin exchange launches farming and single-asset staking functions for ORBS tokens.

We're excited to bring back our new and improved monthly update! 🎯🥇🎊🦾🚀Take a look😎! https://t.co/7nxIwk6v3J pic.twitter.com/Rg0xcS09pq — Orbs (@orbs_network) November 1, 2021

The core native asset of Pangolin, PNG token, can be farmed by providing liquidity to the ORBS-AVAX pool. ORBS tokens can be transferred to Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain through a purpose-made noncustodial bridge.

This announcement is a major milestone accomplished by Pangolin (PNG) in its mission to bring the Orbs Network (ORBS) community to the Avalanche-centric ecosystem of products.

Pangolin (PNG), pioneering AMM-powered DEX for Avalanche (AVAX) high-performance smart contracts platform, recently integrated Ava Scan and Trader Joe protocols.

New opportunities for ORBS staking

As the next step of the novel liquidity mining initiative, PGL tokens can be locked in Orbs Farms for liquidity mining. For doing so, Orbs enthusiasts will receive additional rewards.

As covered by U.Today previously, Orbs Network recently launched the Open DeFi Notifications protocol to advance risk management in decentralized trading.

Also, in August 2021, the protocol launched a massive grant program to support early-stage developers.