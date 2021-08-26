Orbs Blockchain (ORBS) Launches Second Stage of Its Grant Program

In order to facilitate the growth and technical progress of the worldwide blockchain ecosystem, Orbs Blockchain launches the next round of its community grants program.

Orbs announces second round of its grant program

According to the official annoucnement shared in its social media channels, blockchain platform Orbs starts the applications campaign for its second community grants program.

August 26, 2021

The massive ecosystem support initiative—Orbs Ecosystem Grant Program or OEGP—is focused on increasing community involvement and exploring new opportunities across cryptocurrency markets.

The Orbs platform started this campaign with the release of its v2.5 upgrade, dubbed The Age of Guardians. The first ecosystem grants program resulted in a massive inflow of liquidity to the applications on Orbs.

The first round of OEGP was focused on the DeFi segment and building the infrastructure for decentralized applications (dApps) to upgrade the developer experience for all engineers interested in Orbs.

New-gen projects will leverage Orbs' blockchain infrastructure

The upcoming second round will prioritize projects ready to leverage the hybrid infrastructure of Orbs for different use cases in the dApps and DeFi segments.

Any ideas on how to utilize Orbs' network of validators and distributed ecosystem of nodes are welcome in OEGP Round2. All Orbs infrastructure is fully compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which opens up an avenue for cross-chain projects.

Orbs platform recently integrated many top-tier EVM-compatible chains like Binance Smart Chain and Polygon Network (MATIC).