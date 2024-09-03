    Orbs Liquidity Hub Comes to Linea Blockchain: Details

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Orbs teams up with Lynex, largest DeFi protocol on Linea EVM L1 blockchain
    Tue, 3/09/2024 - 15:49
    Orbs Liquidity Hub Comes to Linea Blockchain: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Lynex, the largest Linea DEX by TVL and trading volume, has announced the integration of Orbs’ Liquidity Hub instrument. Its introduction will allow Lynex users to access a broader range of liquidity sources for more efficient order execution.

    Orbs coming to Linea, teams up with Lynex DEX

    Orbs, a new-gen liquidity platform, announces the integration of its high-performance Liquidity Hub with Lynex, a dominant DeFi of Consensys-backed EVM-compatible blockchain Linea.

    The integration of Liquidity Hub allows Lynex’s users to enjoy advanced tools such as improved execution prices, MEV protection and gasless transactions. Designed to deliver greater capital efficiency, Liquidity Hub draws from on- and off-chain sources to ensure superior pricing and reduced slippage.

    As a fully decentralized protocol, Liquidity Hub leverages CEX and DEX liquidity sources and makes them available to Lynex users within the existing DEX interface. As a result, traders can take advantage of better pricing with no additional friction or added costs.

    Liquidity Hub will complement Orbs’ dLIMIT and dTWAP protocols, which have already been integrated into Lynex to support advanced order types. The availability of Orbs’ three flagship protocols on Lynex means Linea users can experience CEX-quality trading within a decentralized environment.

    Orbs Liquidity Hub expands its role in EVM ecosystem

    Liquidity Hub operates as an optimization layer above the AMM and taps external liquidity for better price quotes. Instead of routing the swap through the DEX's limited liquidity pools, Liquidity Hub enhances this process by utilizing additional liquidity sources. These include third-party solvers, who compete to fill swaps using on-chain liquidity or their private inventory, and decentralized orders via API, enabling professional traders such as market makers to fill swaps.

    Lynex’s integration of Orbs technology allows users to enjoy the best of both worlds, combining the benefits of noncustodial trading with the ability to access liquidity far deeper than that ordinarily available when trading through a DEX. Because the liquidity sourcing process is fully automated, the user experience remains unchanged from a conventional Lynex swap.

    Lynex is now the sixth protocol to integrate Liquidity Hub, following the likes of Quickswap on Polygon PoS and zkEVM, Thena on BNB Chain, IntentX on Base and Spooky on Fantom. Liquidity Hub protocol, powered by Orbs L3 technology, has become the industry standard for achieving the best pricing while trading on a DEX, benefiting projects and end users alike.

    #DeFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

