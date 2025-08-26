Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Key Shiba Inu Metric Collapses by 94%, Costing Millions of SHIB

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 26/08/2025 - 7:35
    Major Shiba Inu metric has nosedived, pushing SHIB deep into red zone
    Advertisement
    Key Shiba Inu Metric Collapses by 94%, Costing Millions of SHIB
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Popular blockchain tracking platform Shibburn has revealed that, just recently, the burn rate of the second-biggest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, has faced a drastic fall as it collapsed by almost 100%.

    Still, there is some good news about it that partly makes up for this negative and unexpected pivot.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/25/2025 - 13:21
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Stuns with Ominous New AI Prediction
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Shows Off His XRP Card. Will He Get ‘Whale Limit’?
    XRP: It Was Dead Cat Bounce, Bitcoin Paints "Three Black Crows" Pattern: Details, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Last Chance for Price
    Billionaire Tim Draper on $250K Bitcoin Prediction: 'I Haven't Been Right Yet'
    Don't Get Fooled by $3 XRP: Bollinger Bands, Cardano's Hoskinson Meets Ripple CEO, Shiba Inu Forms Golden Cross — Crypto News Digest

    SHIB burn rate down on all fronts - minus 95%

    According to the above-mentioned on-chain data source, over the past week, the Shiba Inu community has failed to hold the SHIB burn rate in the green zone. Over the past seven days, this metric has collapsed by 94.05%. However, even with this fall, millions of meme coins were still transferred out of the circulating supply — 9,434,807 SHIB.

    Advertisement

    As for the daily burn rate, things stand worse here, since with a similar decline (minus 95.46%), the community has burned only as little as 169,895 SHIB.

    SHIB rebounds 3.25%

    Over the past 24 hours, the popular meme cryptocurrency has managed to rebound, reclaiming 3.25% after a 12.38% price crash that took place between Sunday and Monday.

    Printing multiple consecutive red candles on an hourly chart, Shiba Inu mirrored the price curve of the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, on that day. Still, today’s price rise was followed by a small decline as SHIB went down by 1.18%. At press time, it is changing hands at $0.00001210 per coin.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 6:21
    CME’s XRP Futures Just Set Another Stunning Record
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 5:24
    Ripple CEO Shows Off His XRP Card. Will He Get ‘Whale Limit’?
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NE-YO Partners with Neura to Transform Entertainment with Emotional AI
    HKGAI and FLock.io Partner to Advance Decentralised AI for Government Efficiency
    Ethereum Breaks $4,750 Support As Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 in Presale Funding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 7:35
    Key Shiba Inu Metric Collapses by 94%, Costing Millions of SHIB
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 6:21
    CME’s XRP Futures Just Set Another Stunning Record
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 5:24
    Ripple CEO Shows Off His XRP Card. Will He Get ‘Whale Limit’?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all