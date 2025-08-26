Advertisement
    CME’s XRP Futures Just Set Another Stunning Record

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 26/08/2025 - 6:21
    CME’s regulated XRP futures have managed to log yet another impressive record
    CME's XRP Futures Just Set Another Stunning Record
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to Chicago-based trading behemoth CME Group, XRP futures are the fastest ever to surpass $1 billion in open interest (OI). 

    This comes shortly after the red-hot product also logged a new record high in the number of contracts.

    As reported by U.Today, the trading titan introduced XRP futures in May after launching Solana-based ones. 

    $30 billion milestone 

    CME’s cryptocurrency futures have now surpassed a total of $30 billion in open interest for the first time. 

    Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies, have recorded $16 billion and $10.5 billion in open interest, respectively. 

    After initially introducing regulated Bitcoin futures in late 2017, CME has emerged as a major player on the crypto market. 

    According to the Chicago-based trading behemoth, the new OI record should be treated as a “huge sign” of market maturity. 

    XRP’s price wobbles 

    At the same time, the XRP price continues to struggle amid a broader cryptocurrency market correction. 

    The token is down more than 2% over the last 24 hours. Earlier this Tuesday, it dipped below the $2.9 level once again, reaching an intraday low of $2.84. 

    #Ripple News #XRP News #CME Group news
