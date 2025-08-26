Ripple CEO Shows Off His XRP Card. Will He Get ‘Whale Limit’?

Advertisement

Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive officer at enterprise blockchain firm Ripple, recently took to the X social media to show off his new XRP card.

An XRP rewards credit card out in the world?! What a time to be alive, XRP family…



Use the special edition @Gemini card for everyday purchases, and earn up to 4% XRP back. https://t.co/arz9v68S0Z pic.twitter.com/ck5KgKlaZK — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) August 25, 2025

As reported by U.Today, Gemini released its XRP credit card on Monday.

The card, which offers up to 4% cash back on various products and services, was released due to the price massive gains recorded by the XRP token, Gemini says.

Advertisement

However, the product received rather tepid reactions within the XRP community, with many claiming that it failed to live up to the hype that the exchange was trying to generate prior to the announcement.

Gemini has had XRP awards with its ordinary rewards for months, meaning that the new product does not bring anything particularly novel to the table.

Some XRP holders have also criticized the fact that the new card is available only in the U.S.

“Whale limit”

Following the tepid reception, Garlinghouse as well as Gemini are trying to rev up excitement for the new product, which has been launched in partnership with Ripple .

Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss has said that the exchange is going to give Ripple Garlinghouse “the whale limit” on his XRP card. “I’m told he’s good for it,” he quipped.

David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, has also posted his XRP rewards card that he was holding while wearing an XRP shirt and belt as well as drinking at XRPresso.

Winklevoss has also noted that the card has become one of the top trending tokens.

Gemini’s deepening ties with Ripple

Despite some friction between the XRP community and Gemini in the past, the exchange is now deepening its ties with Ripple.

Apart from launching an XRP card, the exchange has also expanded access to Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin.

Last month, as reported by U.Today, Gemini added XRP as collateral for derivatives trading.

Recently, it transpired that Ripple had opened a credit line for the Gemini ahead of the exchange’s initial public offering.