Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    32,900,000 DOGE Exit Binance as New Dogecoin Whale Is Born: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 26/08/2025 - 11:18
    Millions of Dogecoin shifted to newly created wallet
    Advertisement
    32,900,000 DOGE Exit Binance as New Dogecoin Whale Is Born: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to on-chain data from Nansen, a newly created wallet withdrew 32.9 million DOGE worth $6.96 million from major crypto exchange Binance in recent hours.

    Advertisement

    One of the reasons coins are withdrawn from exchanges is for the purpose of buying, although other reasons, such as a shift to cold wallets, away from exchanges, might be likely. A shift to cold storage might imply an intent to hold for a longer period rather than immediate selling.

    In this case, the Dogecoin stash moved to a newly created wallet, which might indicate buying, with a new large holder or whale being born in the process.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/23/2025 - 13:49
    875% Dogecoin Liquidation Imbalance, DOGE Price to Explode?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Proves He's Biggest XRP Fan
    Ripple CEO Shows Off His XRP Card. Will He Get ‘Whale Limit’?
    XRP: It Was Dead Cat Bounce, Bitcoin Paints "Three Black Crows" Pattern: Details, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Last Chance for Price
    Billionaire Tim Draper on $250K Bitcoin Prediction: 'I Haven't Been Right Yet'

    This move coincided with a sharp drop in the market, which wiped out overleveraged long positions.

    Over the last 24 hours, $809.57 million were wiped out in liquidations across various crypto assets. Longs accounted for the majority, totaling $697.53 million, while shorts liquidation amounted to $112.53 million.

    Large holders or whales often take advantage of periods of decline or consolidation to accumulate at a discount.

    Dogecoin news

    Dogecoin saw a sharp price drop on Monday as the markets fell owing to macroeconomic concerns. DOGE sharply fell from $0.234 to $0.209 on Monday, extending its sell-off from Aug. 23 to mark three days of dropping.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/24/2025 - 11:18
    DOGE Director Breaks Silence on Dogecoin Protocol Experiment: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Dogecoin rebounded from its low but was still lower on the day, trading in red in the last 24 hours. Around press time, DOGE was down 4.1% in the last 24 hours to $0.23 and down 3.81% weekly.

    On the macroeconomic front, investors will look to the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, later in the week.

    #Dogecoin News #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 10:37
    Ripple CTO Proves He's Biggest XRP Fan
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 10:04
    Scam Alert: Brand New Type of Scam Spotted by Binance CEO
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NE-YO Partners with Neura to Transform Entertainment with Emotional AI
    HKGAI and FLock.io Partner to Advance Decentralised AI for Government Efficiency
    Ethereum Breaks $4,750 Support As Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 in Presale Funding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 11:18
    32,900,000 DOGE Exit Binance as New Dogecoin Whale Is Born: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 10:37
    Ripple CTO Proves He's Biggest XRP Fan
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 10:04
    Scam Alert: Brand New Type of Scam Spotted by Binance CEO
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all