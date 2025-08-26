Ripple CTO Proves He's Biggest XRP Fan

David Schwartz has long been known as the brains behind Ripple and XRP Ledger, but this week he decided to wear his loyalty a little more literally. Stopping by a café branded “XRPRESSO,” the Ripple CTO showed up with an XRP belt, an XRP t-shirt, a Gemini-issued XRP rewards card in hand and even a branded mug to match.

The scene looked more like a fan convention than a coffee run, and judging by the reactions online, the community loved every second of it.

That display of enthusiasm comes as Gemini’s latest product tied to XRP is gaining traction in its own right. The Gemini credit card, which pays out XRP rewards, has climbed into the top 20 apps in the U.S. App Store, surpassing Coinbase in the rankings.

Got my XRP belt on, wearing an XRP t-shirt, holding an XRP rewards credit card at XRPresso … someone pinch me? pic.twitter.com/ZD6OhjR50l — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) August 25, 2025

Gemini currently sits in 16th place, as opposed to Coinbase at 20th, a detail that has not gone unnoticed at a time when exchange competition in the U.S. remains fierce and new user growth is hard to come by.

Major XRP Ledger update by Schwartz on way

The lighthearted café stop also followed a more serious note from Schwartz last week, when he revealed that XRPL’s next upgrade is already being tested in conditions close to production. He hinted that, if the results continue as they have, the new hub could move straight into the live system in the coming days.

While no firm launch date has been announced, the suggestion that the upgrade might roll out without the usual delays has lifted expectations across the XRP community.

Schwartz manages to balance technical leadership with a sense of showmanship, switching from café selfies to detailed system updates in the same breath. It is that dual presence — half engineer, half ambassador — that keeps him firmly at the center of XRP’s culture as well as its codebase.