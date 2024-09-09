    Orbitt Teams up With Solana's Pump.Fun for Volume Boosts

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Solana-centric market maker Orbitt starts collaborating with Pump.fun, trending meme coin launcher
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 17:03
    Orbitt Teams up With Solana's Pump.Fun for Volume Boosts
    Contents
    Solana (SOL) crypto project accelerator Orbitt has announced that its market making service now supports Pump.Fun volume boosts. Therefore, Orbitt is set to contribute to the success of a new generation of Pump.fun projects and the Solana (SOL) token ecosystem as a whole.

    Orbitt MM starts fueling Pump.fun's novel meme coins on Solana (SOL)

    Orbitt MM, part of Orbitt's comprehensive Solana-focused ecosystem, shared the details of its partnership with Pump.fun, an overhyped meme coin launchpad on Solana (SOL). Orbitt will be boosting activity for novel Pump.fun tokens in order to help them achieve visibility and reach a large audience.

    Introduced on Sept. 6, Pump.Fun's integration makes it easier for meme coin projects to capture the sort of volume that attracts users and adds sustainability. Widely used by Solana token projects seeking to increase volume, Orbitt MM has now been optimized for Pump.Fun’s token launchpad.

    Orbitt MM allows Pump.Fun projects and communities to grow a level of pre- and post-launch volume that attracts interest and draws greater capital inflows. It can also be used in CTOs (community takeovers) to revive Pump.Fun projects and give original meme coin concepts a chance to receive the attention they deserve.

    Therefore, Orbitt MM aims to restore trust in communities by allowing them to identify legitimate projects that have invested in a professional volume-boosting solution.

    Orbitt also set to support novel tokens on Raydium 

    Artur Guliński, founder of Orbitt, is excited by the opportunities his project unlocks for Pump.fun's meme coins and their communities:

    Pump.Fun has been a genuine gamechanger in democratizing access to the memes of production but has become a victim of its own success. Creators are no longer incentivized to build for the long-term, while quality projects are crowded out. Orbitt MM fixes that, allowing legitimate projects to attract higher volume that will distinguish them from the chasing pack and provide a foundation for success.

    Pump.Fun is the world’s top protocol based on fees, with its 24-hour revenues routinely outpacing the next 15 crypto protocols combined. By empowering anyone to create a token in just a few clicks, it has driven down the barriers to meme coin generation. Its success has seen a string of similar no-code launchers spring up on other blockchains.

    Once a token completes the bonding curve on Pump.Fun and reaches Raydium, Orbitt MM will automatically transition the volume-boosting process to Raydium, a dominant Solana decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX).

    #Solana News
