Tweet-based article

Ontology Partners with Google Cloud as Three Ontology Projects Are Accepted

News
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 13:47
Yuri Molchan
Google Cloud accepts three Ontology projects and will grant the ONT dev team access to state-of-the-art tools and support from other Google Cloud partners
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

A recent Medium post has it that Ontology has now become an official partner of Google Cloud.

Ontology favored by Google

Now the Ontology dev team will gain access to the recent and most powerful toolsets provided by Google Cloud, along with support from the entire ecosystem of the IT giant.

In addition, three Ontology projects have been accepted by Google Cloud and will be included in its ecosystem.

Image via Twitter

Three ONT projects to be adopted

The first Ontology project that Google Cloud has shown interest in is the ONT solution for OGQthe global platform for content creators through which they will be linked with the audience and their copyright protected with the help of the Google Cloud infrastructure.

The second Ontology project accepted by the IT heavyweight is the Ontology-based support for Kaiyuna major provider of logistics services for urban transport and terminal-end deliveries.

This Ontology-powered solution will help to create an improved transport capacity model that will be more effective and easier to use.

The last of the three projects is the Dangerous-Goods-Delivery solution created by the blockchain company for LANXESSa German-based company working with specialty chemicals.

The solution integrates DLT, IoT technology and certain benefits of Google Cloud.

The Ontology team has highlighted their attainment of this major milestone, aiming to keep developing as part of the IT giant Google in the future.

Related
Crypto Company Chief Intends to Plead Guilty to Scamming Investors of $25 Mln via ICO

Ontology to take part in Google’s Next on Air event

Apart from that, Ontology will be participating in the Next On Air event organized by Google, where the new partner will get a chance to join breakout sessions and digital demos together with Google experts and enjoy the rich resources of the IT giant's ecosystem.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 weeks ago

Ethereum Price Predicted to Hit $7,500 by Chris Burniske if Bitcoin Reaches $50,000. How Likely Is This?

Alex Dovbnya
News
4 weeks ago

Edinburgh-Based Skyrora Celebrates Successful Launch of Skylark Nano
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 weeks ago

Ripple Wires 160.3 Mln XRP, 30 Mln Goes to Anonymous Address
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies