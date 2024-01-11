'Omega Candle' for Bitcoin (BTC) and 'Perfect Storm' Coming: Samson Mow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Former CSO at Blockstream and now chief executive at Jan3, Samson Mow continues to work with Bitcoin and make ultra-bullish BTC price predictions.

After tweeting several times recently about his expectations for Bitcoin to reach $1 million ultimately, or maybe even soon, Mow has switched to predicting an "Omega candle," which can hit the global flagship cryptocurrency, coming soon. Apparently, this is how he believes BTC will reach $1 million.

"Omega candles" and Bitcoin "perfect storm" coming: Samson Mow

This is not Mow’s first tweet about an "Omega candle" for Bitcoin recently. Approximately a week ago, he tweeted that Omega is not impossible; on the contrary, it is "very real."

As 2024 started, Mow resumed tweeting his predictions about Bitcoin being likely to reach the astounding price level of $1 million. In particular, there was one tweet two days ago, in which he stated: “If you don't believe in $1 million Bitcoin or don't get it, I don't have time to try to convince you, sorry.”

Now that the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved spot-based Bitcoin ETFs for multiple companies, Mow expects several factors positive for Bitcoin to happen and ultimately cause a “perfect storm.” During this storm, there will be “Omega candles,” the Bitcoin maximalist believes.

#Bitcoin ETFs are approved & trading begins soon in the perfect storm.



ETF ad campaigns

Nation-state adoption

The Halving

Veblen Effect

118x Multiplier

Supply Shock

Recursive Demand Shock™

Low $BTC supply on exchanges

Max Pain Theory

Renewed QE

FASB



Omega Candles await ♎️🕯️ pic.twitter.com/8YsuW1OtS7 — Samson Mow (@Excellion) January 11, 2024

The list shared by Mow in today’s tweet starts with Bitcoin spot ETF advertising campaigns, followed by nation-state BTC adoption. Then, the much-awaited fourth Bitcoin halvening is set to take place in April, along with Bitcoin supply shock, Bitcoin demand shock, low Bitcoin supply left on cryptocurrency exchanges and other things.

Gold bugs will switch into Bitcoin ETF, Max Keiser believes

Prominent Bitcoin supporter Max Keiser has commented on the decision to approve Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds for Blackrock, and 10 other major Wall Street funds.

Keiser tweeted that he expects numerous old-school investors who have been holding gold ETF shares for 10 years to swap them for Bitcoin ETF – “the fastest horse in the race.” This is how billionaire Paul Tudor Jones referred to Bitcoin.

For lots of investors who’ve been sitting on a dead money Gold ETF for 10 yrs, tomorrow they can swap out for a ‘Fastest horse in the race’ #Bitcoin ETF



And they will . . . — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) January 11, 2024

Robert Kiyosaki tweeted today that he had added five Bitcoins to his BTC stash. However, he did not sell his gold, since he bets on Bitcoin, gold and silver together.