'Omega Candle' for Bitcoin (BTC) and 'Perfect Storm' Coming: Samson Mow

article image
Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin advocate Samson Mow believes 'Omega candle' is very real, and it is about to hit market to cause 'perfect storm'
Thu, 11/01/2024 - 14:09
Former CSO at Blockstream and now chief executive at Jan3, Samson Mow continues to work with Bitcoin and make ultra-bullish BTC price predictions.

After tweeting several times recently about his expectations for Bitcoin to reach $1 million ultimately, or maybe even soon, Mow has switched to predicting an "Omega candle," which can hit the global flagship cryptocurrency, coming soon. Apparently, this is how he believes BTC will reach $1 million.

"Omega candles" and Bitcoin "perfect storm" coming: Samson Mow 

This is not Mow’s first tweet about an "Omega candle" for Bitcoin recently. Approximately a week ago, he tweeted that Omega is not impossible; on the contrary, it is "very real."

As 2024 started, Mow resumed tweeting his predictions about Bitcoin being likely to reach the astounding price level of $1 million. In particular, there was one tweet two days ago, in which he stated: “If you don't believe in $1 million Bitcoin or don't get it, I don't have time to try to convince you, sorry.”

Now that the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved spot-based Bitcoin ETFs for multiple companies, Mow expects several factors positive for Bitcoin to happen and ultimately cause a “perfect storm.” During this storm, there will be “Omega candles,” the Bitcoin maximalist believes.

The list shared by Mow in today’s tweet starts with Bitcoin spot ETF advertising campaigns, followed by nation-state BTC adoption. Then, the much-awaited fourth Bitcoin halvening is set to take place in April, along with Bitcoin supply shock, Bitcoin demand shock, low Bitcoin supply left on cryptocurrency exchanges and other things.

Gold bugs will switch into Bitcoin ETF, Max Keiser believes

Prominent Bitcoin supporter Max Keiser has commented on the decision to approve Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds for Blackrock, and 10 other major Wall Street funds.

Keiser tweeted that he expects numerous old-school investors who have been holding gold ETF shares for 10 years to swap them for Bitcoin ETF – “the fastest horse in the race.” This is how billionaire Paul Tudor Jones referred to Bitcoin.

Robert Kiyosaki tweeted today that he had added five Bitcoins to his BTC stash. However, he did not sell his gold, since he bets on Bitcoin, gold and silver together.

About the author
article image
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
