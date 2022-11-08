Oases Offers 1,984 World Cup-Themed NFTs on Seedpad; 100 Ethers (ETH) Prize Pool at Stake

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Oases, a novel decentralized marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), shares the details of its upcoming digital collectible release and NFT draw associated with the FIFA soccer World Cup in Qatar.

1,984 NFTs, 100 Ethers in prize pool: Oases launches massive World Cup-themed initiative on Seedpad

According to the official statement shared by the team of Oases , its limited edition NFTs that portray all teams participating in the final stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available on Nov. 7, 2022.

In total, the team is going to sell 1,984 NFTs associated with the world’s top teams. The tokens will be released in five different rarity classes: 64 SSR-class NFTs, 128 SR-class NFTs, 256 R-class NFTs, 512 A-class NFTs and 1,024 B-class NFTs.

To be eligible for the NFT lottery, an Oases visitor should purchase entry tickets for 0.005 ETH per token. The event will run until Dec. 20, 2022. The NFT Draw will take place on Nov. 21, 2022; participants will see their rewards in their Oases accounts.

Rewards from the 100-ETH prize pool will be distributed to all eligible accounts, with the snapshot set to be taken on Dec. 20.

1 ETH airdrop for lucky participants

Holders of elite classes of non-fungible tokens will also receive unique merchandise. Champion team SSR NFT holders will get an autographed jersey of Colombian football legend James Rodríguez, while holders of the champion team SR NFT will receive an autographed photo of him.

The Oases’ initiative will have its own side event . All Twitter users who tag two friends will be eligible for a 2 ETH airdrop; the winner can get 1 ETH bonus. Oases customers should tag two friends, retweet the post with the announcement about the initiative and/or participate in the main event on Seedpad.

To get the maximum bonus, users should demonstrate notable activity and claim at least 11 airdrop tickets.