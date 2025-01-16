Advertisement
    Nexo Unveils 2025 Roadmap, Targets Card Expansion and AI in Trading

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Nexo, global digital assets platform, announces massive expansion plan for 2025 with focus on new trading instruments and AI integration
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 13:51
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Nexo, a premium digital assets service provider, announced its public 2025 rodmap for product and token. Nexo customers will be gaining exposure to new trading instruments, while its card program will expand to more regions. Also, the team announced integration of AI instruments and a new cohort of assets for trading with leverage.

    Nexo platform unveils ambitious 2025 roadmap: Details

    Global digital assets platform Nexo has published its 2025 growth plan. According to the team's statement, it will be focused on setting new standards for the digital asset industry, global expansion, strategic brand sponsorships, TradFi integrations and implementation of AI tooling.

    First, Nexo will be tasked with expanding the worldwide availability of the award-winning Nexo Card, with long-awaited features that bridge the gap between digital assets and everyday spending even further. In 2024, the card program registered a 95.6% rise in transaction count.

    Seasoned traders will be able to experiment with powerful additions, such as futures with 100x leverage, automated OTC trading, new structured products as well as traditional finance exposure including gold, fiat currencies (ForEx) and commodities.

    Enhancing Nexo’s Credit Line with an increased automatic repayment threshold and savings product with longer fixed terms to ensure clients’ long-term wealth growth. 

    Also, the platform will invest in growing the toolkit of its offerings for B2B, making integration of crypto services for businesses more streamlined than ever before via Nexo's Payments Gateway, White Label solutions and more. 

    Gaining global exposure, AI in trading and more utility for NEXO token

    To propel the adoption of crypto-native income opportunities, Nexo will be focused on enhancing the product offering with a Launchpool for new projects and revamping the Nexo Loyalty Program to deliver even greater benefits to token holders.

    The year 2025 is set to be the crucial year for AI integration into Nexo. The platform champions cutting-edge technological solutions to empower potential. By leveraging innovative analytics and predictive models, Automated Portfolio Management and AI Assistant, Nexo will deliver even more to support informed decision-making.

    Last but not least, Nexo will be running more brand campaigns for growing global brand visibility. For the rebranded Nexo, these activities are set to elevatе its leadership as the premier wealth platform for digital assets.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

