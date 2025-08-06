Advertisement
    Nexo Introduces Weekly Course Record for DP World Tour Winners

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 15:57
    Nexo, global digital assets platform, deepens its collaboration with major world golf tournaments
    Cover image via u.today
    Nexo, the premier digital assets wealth platform, and the DP World Tour are expanding their partnership with the introduction of the Weekly Course Record presented by Nexo, а new rolling prize for the tour’s players.

    Nexo announces Weekly Course Record bonus and special $50,000 crypto prizes

    Nexo, a global digital assets platform, and DP World Tour, a prestigious golf tournament, have entered into a new phase of their long-term collaboration. The initiative kicks off at the Nexo Championship, held Aug. 7-10 at the newly opened Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland. 

    The base prize starts at $10,000 and will be awarded to the first player who sets a course record that continues to stand at the close of the competition. To mark the launch at the Nexo Championship, which will see multiple tour winners tee it up, Nexo will also be providing NEXO tokens worth an additional $50,000 award for a course record this week, showcasing the growing role of digital assets in elite sports.

    If no course record is shot that week, the prize will roll over to the next tournament, with a further $10,000 added to the pot. After a successful course record, the prize pot will then reset.

    Article image
    Image by Nexo

    Antoni Trenchev, cofounder at Nexo, explains the motivation for his company to deepen its ties with DP World Tour:

    The Course Record marks the first recurring prize of its kind in golf, combining a performance-driven incentive with the reach and upward potential of digital assets. It reflects a milestone in DP World Tour’s and Nexo’s shared vision for innovation in professional golf.

    With 10 course records in 2024 and six already achieved in 2025, the stage is set for a compelling contest across the Race to Dubai calendar. 

    Nexo expands its visibility among ultra-high-net-worth individuals

    Ben Cowen, Chief Tournament and Operations Officer of the DP World Tour, echoes the words of his tournaments partner:

    We’re always looking for new ways to celebrate and reward the incredible talent on the DP World Tour, and the Course Record Presented by Nexo does just that. It will also further enhance the spectacle for our fans, with players tempted to take extra risks to shoot that coveted course record and claim the prize. A big thank you to Nexo for spearheading this new prize and best of luck to the players competing at the Nexo Championship.

    The prize fund will run until the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, before resetting for the start of the new 2026 season. Only tournaments played on one course will be eligible, and if the tournament is weather-affected, then at least 36 holes must have been completed, and any round that has preferred "lies" will not be eligible.

    Beyond its sporting significance, the tournament is expected to contribute to the local economy by attracting visitors and extending the tourism season in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Golf tourism generates more than $400 million in economic value annually for Scotland, making events like the Nexo Championship important engines of regional growth.

    #Nexo #DP World Tour
