New XRP Trading Pair Listed on Bitrue Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Crypto exchange Bitrue has added a new XRP trading pair. This time, it is TOKO, the native asset of Tokoin Global, Indonesia's pioneer blockchain company, backed by its local government. The trading of the TOKO/XRP pair is expected to commence on Jan. 12 at 10:00 a.m. UTC.

XRP ranks as the sixth largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $18.5 billion. At the time of writing, XRP was outperforming the top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of daily gains, as it was up 5% at $0.369.

As reported by U.Today, crypto exchange BitMart announced the listing of XRP/USDT on its platform in the past week.

XRP exudes positivity

Despite $9.7 million flowing out of digital asset investment products last week, according to a CoinShares report released on Monday, investors put $3 million into XRP. Only authorized investors, who must meet certain income standards per the SEC, are permitted access to these products.

Ads Ads

3/ One asset stood out, XRP, with a US$3m inflow, increasing its AuM by 9%.



The improving clarity on its legal case with the SEC can be seen as increasingly favourable for XRP by the investment community. pic.twitter.com/X2FcnGtJSp — CoinShares (@CoinSharesCo) January 9, 2023

CoinShares gives a probable reason for this: "The improving clarity on its legal case with the SEC can be seen as increasingly favorable for XRP by the investment community."

As stated in a new year Insights report, Ripple General Counsel Stu Alderoty predicts that the judge's ruling in Ripple's ongoing case with the SEC will come in the first half of 2023, and that it will be in Ripple's favor. He thinks this will be the catalyst required to propel the U.S. cryptocurrency industry ahead and prevent companies from offshoring their crypto operations.

Per the report, the entire Ripple team is optimistic that the crypto winter will give rise to a crypto spring — and that 2022 will be remembered as a turning point for the industry as real-world utility emerges.