New Bitcoin Rally Is Around Corner, According to This Indicator

Wed, 02/09/2022 - 09:08
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin might spike up as this indicator reaches local bottom
New Bitcoin Rally Is Around Corner, According to This Indicator
According to the on-chain data provided by the Santiment dashboard, a new Bitcoin rally could start sooner than markets expect due to a significant drop in the activity of USDT wallets.

Historical correlation

According to the metric, Bitcoin has historically correlated with the activity of USDT wallets decreasing. As the chart suggests, the last Bitcoin run to the new ATH was followed by a rapid USDT activity drop.

Currently, the activity of USDT wallets could also be considered relatively low compared to other periods. According to the data provided, USDT wallets are currently as active as they were on Feb. 20, 2020, when Bitcoin was trading below $10,000.

The correlation is explained by the USDT wallet activity rise being followed by increased selling pressure on the market. Stablecoin wallets start receiving funds as traders and investors sell their collateral.

Indicators following rally

There are numerous indicators on the market that tend to follow or somehow predict the new rally. First, and most commonly used, are the exchange flows. Once bearish sentiment starts revealing itself on the market, exchanges face large inflow volumes compared to other periods.

