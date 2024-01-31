Advertisement
AD

New Bitcoin (BTC) Era Announced by VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Top-ranking executive at major fund manager VanEck believes that 'new era' for Bitcoin as asset has arrived
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 12:50
New Bitcoin (BTC) Era Announced by VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Strategic advisor to major VanEck fund managing company (the issuer of spot Bitcoin ETF HODL) and Tether Gabor Gurbacs has taken to the X/Twitter social media platform to share that he believes the global situation on the market for Bitcoin has undergone drastic changes.

Gurbacs says he feels that now a “new era” and “new level of maturity” for the world’s flagship cryptocurrency have begun.

Related
Bitcoin Fixes This: Gabor Gurbacs Hints At Solution of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Trouble in Munich

"Bitcoin's 'catastrophe' from these factors is over"

VanEck’s advisor has tweeted that he believes some of the major factors that were stressful for Bitcoin previously are no longer a “catastrophe” for BTC. Those are “various estate sales” and large cryptocurrency platforms going bankrupt, such as FTX and a few crypto lenders that sank loudly in 2022, causing massive Bitcoin plunges and bringing the whole cryptocurrency market down with it.

These factors will not have any further negative impacts on Bitcoin, Gurbacs believes, since now there are spot Bitcoin ETFs and corporations, and both are accumulating BTC on a large scale now after the ETFs received the long-anticipated approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 11.

In an earlier tweet, Gurbacs said that Bitcoin ETFs had scooped up “the FTX GBTC sale” quite promptly and without a large impact. These “estate sales” have stopped harming Bitcoin since BTC is simply going from “weak hands” to “strong hands.” Gabor Gurbacs stated that the SEC decision to finally allow spot Bitcoin ETFs was very beneficial as “it changes the game and tames downside volatility.”

Related
SHIB Eyes 122,122.22% Growth, According to This Indicator

Tim Draper awaits total "Bitcoinization"

Renowned investor Tim Draper, who is also known as a vocal Bitcoin supporter, has confirmed his prediction for the leading cryptocurrency to reach $250,000 by 2025.

He also expects a global “Bitcoinization” to happen in the future, when Bitcoin will become not only a store of value but a currency accepted everywhere by anyone. There will be a time, he believes, when clothes, food and accommodation will be paid for in Bitcoin and “people will not want dollars any more.”

Draper considers stablecoins as temporary bridges toward a global Bitcoin-powered economy. In this context, he likened Bitcoin to the early days of Microsoft, believing that BTC will eventually turn into a base for various financial apps.

#Gabor Gurbacs #Spot Bitcoin ETF #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Ripple's Shake-Up Saga: Key Regional Director Steps Down
2024/01/31 12:48
Ripple's Shake-Up Saga: Key Regional Director Steps Down
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP Ledger Gets Major Software Upgrade, Here's What It Fixes
2024/01/31 12:48
XRP Ledger Gets Major Software Upgrade, Here's What It Fixes
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana (SOL) Whales Move $82 Million to Unknown Wallets as Price Tumbles
2024/01/31 12:48
Solana (SOL) Whales Move $82 Million to Unknown Wallets as Price Tumbles
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Global Blockchain Show 2024: Rising at Supersonic Speed
QRDO Foundation and EQ LAB Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch the Warden Protocol
$DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

New Bitcoin (BTC) Era Announced by VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs
Ripple's Shake-Up Saga: Key Regional Director Steps Down
XRP Ledger Gets Major Software Upgrade, Here's What It Fixes
Show all