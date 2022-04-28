New Altcoins Severely Underperforming Bitcoin

News
Thu, 04/28/2022 - 17:11
article image
Alex Dovbnya
According to Jump Trading data, the crypto king continues to rule the roost despite losing its speculative luster
New Altcoins Severely Underperforming Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A recent analysis performed by Jump Crypto reveals that the vast majority of newly minted coins have recorded extremely underwhelming returns compared to Bitcoin over the past year, the world's largest cryptocurrency.

Bloomberg reports that the firm has studied the performance of more than 3,700 tokens to find out that a staggering 80% of them are underwater relative to the crypto king.

The stunning findings fly in the face of those who advocate against investing in Bitcoin due to its large market cap. While there are several gems that have significantly outperformed Bitcoin, the vast majority of the newly issued cryptocurrencies are either blatant scams or tokens without any semblance of utility.

Notably, the firm has also found that altcoins do not tend to perform much better in bull markets, which is arguably the most surprising tidbit from the analysis published by Jump Trading. This is a sign that the altcoin market is actually efficient despite how chaotic it is.

Related
South Korean Crypto Exchange CEO Arrested for Spying for North Korea
Earlier today, Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, briefly reclaimed the $40,000 level before dipping back below that psychologically important price mark.

BTC

Image by tradingview.com

Even though altcoins like Dogecoin, Solana, Shiba Inu and Cardano stole the spotlight in 2021, they continue underperforming this year due to risk-off sentiment.

Macroeconomic uncertainty is front and center in the crypto market, with the Federal Reserve's rate hikes being the key bearish catalyst.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Goldman Debuts Bitcoin-Backed Loan
04/28/2022 - 20:10
Goldman Debuts Bitcoin-Backed Loan
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Terra (LUNA) Goes Live on Leading Thailand-Based Exchange
04/28/2022 - 19:01
Terra (LUNA) Goes Live on Leading Thailand-Based Exchange
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Developers Might Soon Be Able to Create ERC-20 Tokens via This Innovation: Details
04/28/2022 - 16:00
Cardano Developers Might Soon Be Able to Create ERC-20 Tokens via This Innovation: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide