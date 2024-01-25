Advertisement
Nearly 1 Trillion SHIB Disappear in Make-or-Break Moment for Shiba Inu Price

Gamza Khanzadaev
In pivotal move, one trillion SHIB tokens vanish, casting spotlight on Shiba Inu's critical price juncture
Thu, 25/01/2024 - 14:20
In a recent development, approximately one trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens have undergone a substantial transfer, as reported through on-chain data from Etherscan. Notably, 925 billion SHIB tokens were moved to an undisclosed wallet, purportedly associated with Coinbase Prime Custody. The total value of this transfer stands at $8.16 million, based on the prevailing SHIB price of $0.0000088.

This sizable transaction occurred within the last three hours and comes at a pivotal moment for SHIB traders and investors. The Shiba Inu token has been grappling with a persistent downward trend in recent weeks, making the current price of $0.0000088 a critical juncture. The token's ability to hold this level amid prevailing market conditions is now a focal point for market observers.

The receiving wallet, which emerged seemingly out of nowhere, has not shown any subsequent activity since the transfer. The stored SHIB tokens currently remain static, prompting speculation within the cryptocurrency community about the potential implications of this nearly trillion-dollar movement.

Where will SHIB price go?

As the Shiba Inu token stands at the crossroads of a crucial decision-making zone, the community is keenly observing the situation. If the token can sustain its value at $0.0000088 and market conditions prove favorable, it may pave the way for a more optimistic outlook. 

Conversely, a breach of this key support level could lead to further declines and a revision of the token's pricing digit.

The significance of this substantial SHIB transfer within the context of current market conditions remains an open question.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

