Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 300% Amid Abnormal $178 Million Whale Activity

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu's SHIB token has surged 300% in large transactions, sparking intrigue over mystery whales driving this remarkable spike
Thu, 25/01/2024 - 8:10
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 300% Amid Abnormal $178 Million Whale Activity
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an unexpected turn of events, large transactions involving Shiba Inu's token, SHIB, have surged by a staggering 300% in the past 24 hours, reaching levels not seen since May. Data from IntoTheBlock reveals that over the last day, substantial transactions with SHIB soared to an astonishing 20.2 trillion, marking an unprecedented surge. 

Advertisement

This surge propelled the volume of these large transactions to an impressive $178.38 million, making it the highest in the last eight months. Notably, only transactions exceeding $100,000 were factored into this metric, and the recorded count during this period was 57.

Related
Shiba Inu Bulls Near Key Milestone as 240 Trillion SHIB Resistance Looms

The surge in SHIB's transaction volume has left the crypto community abuzz with speculation about the potential reasons behind this abnormal activity and its potential impact on SHIB's price. The surge appears to be linked to a network of unknown wallets, according to data from Etherscan. The data indicates that the inflated transaction volumes can be attributed to a series of transactions involving these mysterious wallets.

""
SHIB to USD by IntoTheBlock

In a particularly noteworthy instance, one wallet with the address "0xE50" made a massive withdrawal of 4.27 trillion SHIB, equivalent to a staggering $38.18 million. On the flip side, another wallet, identified as "0x23B7," witnessed the largest inflow of 2.27 trillion SHIB, amounting to $20.28 million.

""
Source: Etherscan

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 5% to Lead Meme Coin Resurgence, Will It Add One Zero?

The unprecedented surge in large transactions with the Shiba Inu token raises questions about the intentions and motivations behind these significant movements. The impact of this unexpected activity on the price of SHIB is yet to be determined, leaving traders and investors in unknown territory as they monitor the unfolding situation.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Crypto Wallet Trezor Issues Major Warning About Phishing Attack Involving XRP and BTC
2024/01/25 08:07
Crypto Wallet Trezor Issues Major Warning About Phishing Attack Involving XRP and BTC
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Here's How Much Bitcoin Tesla Holds
2024/01/25 08:07
Here's How Much Bitcoin Tesla Holds
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Loses All of Its Gains, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Ready to Give up $40,000, Solana (SOL) Comeback Starts
2024/01/25 08:07
Ethereum (ETH) Loses All of Its Gains, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Ready to Give up $40,000, Solana (SOL) Comeback Starts
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Algotech Presale Raised $1.1 Million In 2 Days And is Transforming the DeFi Landscape
Immutable Chooses Axelar for Canonical Bridge to Ethereum, Enhancing Web3 Gaming Interoperability
Borderless Capital Leads $1.5M Seed Round For Synonym Finance to Deliver Robust, Flexible Cross-Chain DeFi Lending
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 300% Amid Abnormal $178 Million Whale Activity
Crypto Wallet Trezor Issues Major Warning About Phishing Attack Involving XRP and BTC
Here's How Much Bitcoin Tesla Holds
Show all