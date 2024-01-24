Advertisement
Original U.Today article

DOGE, SHIB, BONK and WIF Price Analysis for January 24

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can DOGE, SHIB or BONK follow the sharp rise of WIF?
Wed, 24/01/2024 - 18:00
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market might have found a local bottom, as the rates of some coins have bounced off.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 4% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, it is too early to think about a midterm rise due to a lack of energy. If buyers can hold the price above the vital zone of $0.08, traders can expect sideways trading in the range of $0.080-$0.085 until the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.080 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the growth of DOGE, going up by 4.80%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE. The price has bounced off the support level, however, and is still far from the resistance. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, consolidation in the area of $0.00000860-$0.00000940 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000894 at press time.

BONK/USD

The rate of BONK has outperformed DOGE and SHIB, rocketing by 8.61%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BONK has almost touched the support of $0.000009246. If the bar closes far from it, one can expect further local growth to the $0.000012 area.

BONK is trading at $0.00001087 at press time.

WIF/USD

WIF is the biggest gainer from the list today, going up by 39%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's price blast, the rate of WIF is far from its peak. In this case, there are low chances of seeing the same sharp rise tomorrow. In this regard, sideways trading between $0.30 and $0.35 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

WIF is trading at $0.3133 at press time.

About the author
article image
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

