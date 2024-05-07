Advertisement
    NEAR Listing Announced by Top Korean Exchange

    Vladislav Sopov
    NEAR, core cryptocurrency of eponymous sharded PoS network, will be available in pair with Korean Won
    Tue, 7/05/2024 - 15:21
    NEAR, one of the oldest mainstream altcoins, and AIOZ, a mid-cap AI cryptocurrency, has been added to the list of supported assets on the dominant Korean crypto exchange. 

    NEAR, AIOZ now available for KRW traders at Bithumb

    According to the official statement by its team, Bithumb, the second largest cryptocurrency exchange on the Korean market, has added two new cryptocurrencies to its KRW markets. The trading in NEAR/KRW and AIOZ/KRW pairs will be up and running today, on May 7, 2024.

    Both deposits and withdrawals in two new pairs will be also activated today. For the AIOZ cryptocurrency, deposits are available on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

    In order to protect traders from a volatility spike, the price dynamics of the new pairs will be limited in five minutes upon the start of trading: users will not be able to buy NEAR or AIOZ cheaper than 10% below its predetermined initial price and higher than 2x compared to the initial price.

    Also, some limitations will be applied to the usage of limit orders and API-based automated trading instruments. 

    Bithumb is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges on the Korean crypto market. It supports fiat operations with Korean Won and is ranked in the top 25 CEXes by trading volume, with $500 million processed in 24 hours.

    NEAR price spikes by 5.6% on announcement

    Following the listing notification by the team, both assets jumped in value. The NEAR price spiked from $7.3 to over $7.75, adding more than 5.6%.

    AIOZ demonstrated a more impressive upsurge: it jumped from $0.73 to $0.9 and revisited monthly highs despite the overall paleness of the market's performance.

    Today its capitalization stopped one step short of joining the $1 billon club. AIOZ is in the top 10 AI cryptos by market capitalization.

    AIOZ is a Web3 DePIN network that merges the benefits of the Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystems to address AI and ML use cases.

    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

