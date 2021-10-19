woj
NBA Makes Coinbase Its Exclusive Crypto Partner

News
Tue, 10/19/2021 - 18:21
Alex Dovbnya
Coinbase has joined FTX in scoring major partnerships in the sports industry     
The National Basketball Association has announced a multi-year deal with Coinbase, America's biggest crypto trading platform in an Oct. 19 press release.   

Coinbase will act as the exclusive partner of the NBA, NBA G League, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and other leagues. 

As part of the deal, the exchange will have a brand presence during televised games as well as unique content and activations that are meant to boost crypto awareness.   

Kate Rouch, Coinbase's chief marketing officer, says that the company is proud of joining forces with the NBA:

The freedom to participate and benefit from the things you believe in is at the heart of Coinbase’s mission.  Nobody believes this more than NBA and WNBA fans. We’re proud to become the Leagues’ official cryptocurrency partner.

The shares of Coinbase are up roughly 3% at press time. 

Alex Dovbnya

