NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Predicts XRP to $10 in 2026

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Renowned former NBA basketball player Scottie Pippen has addressed the crypto community, offering them several mega-bullish price predictions for top 10 cryptocurrencies.

Pippen made his predictions in the form of a poll, offering 729,000 to vote for what they believe is indeed going to happen next year. Pippen is known for not only holding and supporting the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and his talks with Satoshi Nakamoto “in his dream” but also for supporting other digital currencies with large market caps.

Ultra-bullish crypto predictions for 2026 from Pippen

Scottie Pippen asked his X followers which of his predictions for 2026 they agree with. In the tweet, he offered several price forecasts for top crypto coins, one related to Tesla, and one to the general future of humanity.

Pippen believes that Bitcoin may surge to $233,000, Ethereum will hit $10,000, XRP will reach $10 per coin and SOL will spike to $1,000. That list also includes Elon Musk’s recent promise that next year, Optimus androids will deliver food orders to customers in the newly opened futuristic Tesla diner for those who are waiting to get their electric cars recharged.

Advertisement

Which one of these will happen in 2026:



• Bitcoin will hit 233k

• $ETH will hit $10k

• $SOL will hit $1k

• $XRP will hit $10

• Your UBER driver will tell you about the @game5ball

• Optimus will deliver you food

• Aliens will invade

• 2pac returns — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) July 24, 2025

The general future question Pippen asked the community is whether they expect that the Earth will be invaded by aliens in 2026.

In the comments thread, users agreed with some of Pippen’s predictions, particularly that XRP will reach $10 and SOL will hit $1,000. Those who responded do not believe that next year Bitcoin will surge as high as $233,000.

Ripple transfers 600,000,000+ XRP to unknown wallets

This week, the prominent blockchain tracker Whale Alert, which monitors hefty cryptocurrency transfers, noticed three massive XRP transactions conducted between anonymous wallets.

For three days, a lump of around 200,000,000 XRP was transferred, leaving the XRP community guessing and buzzing in the comments section. Still, an analytics X account, which traces XRP on-chain data, offered an explanation. It stated that these transactions were made by Ripple from wallets activated back in 2020 and 2022. These hundreds of millions of XRP were transferred either to Ripple’s subwallets or brand new wallets set up recently.

The goal of those transfers remains unknown, but it looked like Ripple was either diversifying its XRP holdings or was preparing to move them to crypto exchanges for selling.