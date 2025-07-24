Advertisement
    NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Predicts XRP to $10 in 2026

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 24/07/2025 - 8:56
    Scottie Pippen shared ultra-bullish predictions for XRP, BTC, ETH, SOL
    Renowned former NBA basketball player Scottie Pippen has addressed the crypto community, offering them several mega-bullish price predictions for top 10 cryptocurrencies.

    Pippen made his predictions in the form of a poll, offering 729,000 to vote for what they believe is indeed going to happen next year. Pippen is known for not only holding and supporting the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and his talks with Satoshi Nakamoto “in his dream” but also for supporting other digital currencies with large market caps.

    Ultra-bullish crypto predictions for 2026 from Pippen

    Scottie Pippen asked his X followers which of his predictions for 2026 they agree with. In the tweet, he offered several price forecasts for top crypto coins, one related to Tesla, and one to the general future of humanity.

    Pippen believes that Bitcoin may surge to $233,000, Ethereum will hit $10,000, XRP will reach $10 per coin and SOL will spike to $1,000. That list also includes Elon Musk’s recent promise that next year, Optimus androids will deliver food orders to customers in the newly opened futuristic Tesla diner for those who are waiting to get their electric cars recharged.

    The general future question Pippen asked the community is whether they expect that the Earth will be invaded by aliens in 2026.

    In the comments thread, users agreed with some of Pippen’s predictions, particularly that XRP will reach $10 and SOL will hit $1,000. Those who responded do not believe that next year Bitcoin will surge as high as $233,000.

    Title news
    Wed, 07/23/2025 - 08:58
    Ripple Empties 2020 Wallet of 200,000,000 XRP As Price Drops From Recent $3.65 Peak
    ByYuri Molchan

    Ripple transfers 600,000,000+ XRP to unknown wallets

    This week, the prominent blockchain tracker Whale Alert, which monitors hefty cryptocurrency transfers, noticed three massive XRP transactions conducted between anonymous wallets.

    For three days, a lump of around 200,000,000 XRP was transferred, leaving the XRP community guessing and buzzing in the comments section. Still, an analytics X account, which traces XRP on-chain data, offered an explanation. It stated that these transactions were made by Ripple from wallets activated back in 2020 and 2022. These hundreds of millions of XRP were transferred either to Ripple’s subwallets or brand new wallets set up recently.

    The goal of those transfers remains unknown, but it looked like Ripple was either diversifying its XRP holdings or was preparing to move them to crypto exchanges for selling.  

