Mining Company Core Scientific Going Public on NASDAQ Via SPAC

Wed, 07/21/2021 - 14:27
Arman Shirinyan
Core Scientific, one of the leading crypto mining companies in North America with more than 80,000 rigs, is going public on Nasdaq
Mining Company Core Scientific Going Public on NASDAQ Via SPAC
Cryptocurrency mining company Core Scientific announced its Nasdaq listing through a merger with Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, CNBC reports.

The deal was done by using a special-purpose acquisition company. At press time, Core did not announce when trading will begin nor the stock's ticker.

Core Scientific has operations in various states across the U.S.: North Dakota, North Carolina, Georgia and Kentucky. The company is one of the biggest providers of hosting and blockchain infrastructure in addition to being one of the largest cryptocurrency miners in North America.

The Core is exceeding its current capacity and is looking to potentially expand its facilities into two more states. The company operates about 80,000 rigs and will add more than 200,000 by the end of 2022.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience. Arman has worked with major crypto projects, such as Project Merge and PiVX.

In 2017, he participated in a successful charity ICO as a Social Media Manager and Community Manager. In the same year, he took part in the launch of the Vantaur coin and then transitioned to the Project Merge as a Senior Marketing Coordinator. 

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

