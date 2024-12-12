Advertisement
    Mini dApps Arrive at LINE Messenger in Q1, 2025

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    LINE NEXT, LINE's Web3 unit, selects first batch of 30 mini dApps to be included in first public release
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 13:24
    Mini dApps Arrive at LINE Messenger in Q1, 2025
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The inaugural cohort of 30 Mini dApps is set to go live on Kaia (KAIA) blockchain in the coming months. All titles will be accessible both through the Dapp Portal and directly from LINE Messenger. Also, LINE ecosystem is now equipped with a native software development kit.

    First 30 Mini dApps debut in Q1, 2025: Titles announced

    In a collaboration with Kaia Foundation, LINE NEXT selected 30 Mini Dapp projects under the Kaia Wave program to support Web3 developers and bring their Kaia-powered Dapps to LINE Messenger. Participants in the program will see their products available in LINE Messenger in Q1, 2025.

    Per the joint official statement by LINE Messenger and Kaia, over 800 applicants submited their games in September 2024 to compete for slots in the program. With the first 30 winners selected, the organizers will support more than 150 teams in the first half of 2025, with many more announcements to come.

    Based on this support, developers will build and deploy Mini Dapps that can be linked directly to LINE Messenger or launched on LINE NEXT’s Dapp Portal starting from the first quarter of 2025.

    Youngsu Ko, CEO of LINE NEXT, is certain that the new initiative will introduce entirely novel concepts to the world of GameFi and decentralized apps as a whole:

    LINE NEXT has been aiming to increase access to Web3 services from the perspective of both internet and Web3 users and developers. We plan to introduce the largest number of Web3 Dapps and expand our user base, especially in the major LINE Messenger countries of Japan, Thailand, and Taiwan.

    Dapp Portal is a unique Kaia-centric service that enables users to discover and download Dapps, using them directly from LINE Messenger, get rewards for using its services and trade virtual assets as NFTs.

    LINE NEXT unveils its SDK for next cohort of dApps

    The first batch of projects in Dapp Portal includes Shin-chan’s Match Daily, a mini game based on the famous animated series Crayon Shin-chan, Captain Tsubasa Rivals On LINE, a game based on the popular soccer manga Captain Tsubasa, and Heroic Arena, an ACG (Animation, Comics, Game) style idle clicker mini Dapp, where players will use heroes to battle in the immersive multiplayer online battle arena universe.

    Besides Web3 games, the portal will host some "serious" Web3 apps for a real-world program, including the likes of Superz, a healthcare and wellness gateway Dapp for Web2-natives, seamlessly blending fitness habits and tangible rewards.

    Dr. Sam Seo, Chairman of Kaia DLT Foundation, highlights that the launch of Mini dApps on LINE unlock a completely new level of accessibility and newbie-friendliness in Web3:

    Kaia has been committed to creating a highly accessible, user-centric Web3 ecosystem. We are excited to provide such a convenient Web3 service platform within the LINE messenger. Kaia will continue to innovate blockchain technology and services to accelerate Web3's adoption in Asia and worldwide.

    Furthermore, LINE NEXT unveiled its software development kit (SDK), a developer platform that enables companies and projects to easily develop and distribute Mini Dapps based on the Kaia chain. LINE NEXT’s objective is to realize the true popularization of Web3 services by supporting not only the developers selected by Kaia Wave but also other developers looking to create Web3 services.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

