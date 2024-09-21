    Millions of XRP To Start Bullish Reversal? Ethereum (ETH) Makes Unexpected Comeback, Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms Breakthrough

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    The market is regaining strength in an unexpected rally
    Sat, 21/09/2024 - 0:01
    Millions of XRP To Start Bullish Reversal? Ethereum (ETH) Makes Unexpected Comeback, Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms Breakthrough
    Over the last ten days whales have amassed over 380 million XRP worth roughly $228 million, suggesting that XRP is about to stage a bullish breakout. Large holders' substantial accumulation frequently reflects their belief in a future price spike. In the short to medium term there may be a catalyst for upward momentum due to the recent whale activity, which indicates significant interest in XRP at its current price levels. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    By examining the given price chart we can observe that XRP is presently moving in a symmetrical triangle pattern. This traditional technical sign of consolidation frequently appears before a breakout in any direction. A breakout is likely because the price has been coiling up close to this triangle's upper trendline.

    If this triangle is broken upward more buying interest will probably follow pushing XRP closer to its higher price targets. At the moment XRP is trading close to $0. 58 which is slightly below important moving averages. XRP has attempted several times to break above the 50 EMA (Exponential Moving Average) which frequently acts as resistance in downtrends but it hasn't been able to do so yet. 

    A clear break of this level could indicate a change in momentum from bearish to bullish. The significant amount of whale purchases may also offer the liquidity and purchasing pressure that are desperately needed to spark a breakout. 

    Assuming bullish momentum persists XRP may eventually challenge $0.70 if it breaks above the $0.60 resistance level. The next major target would be $0.64. But XRP might retreat to its lower support level which is around $0.55 or even $0.50 if the price is unable to break out and is rejected at the current resistance levels. Only then would it likely attempt a new breakout.

    Ethereum regains momentum

    The unexpected rally in Ethereum above the descending channel formation and above the 50 EMA suggests a possible change in momentum in favor of the bulls. After weeks of uncertainty this sudden movement has surprised many market participants with ETH showing signs of strength that could lead to a price reversal in the short term. Based on the given chart Ethereum's price has risen above the 50 EMA level which is a critical level that typically separates bullish and bearish market direction. 

    A confirmed close above this barrier raises the possibility that ETH is changing from a declining trend into a more optimistic growth-oriented stage. In the near future the following three crucial price levels should be observed. The next immediate resistance level is $2700 which is also the 100 EMA level. 

    Given that this level reflects a medium-term market trend breaking above it would strengthen the bullish case for ETH. This price will be the focus of traders attention because breaking it could pave the way for more aggressive gains. 

    The 200 EMA level or $2,880 represents a long-term critical resistance level for ETH. At this point traders will evaluate if the asset is poised for a genuine bullish breakout or if it is merely seeing a brief reversal. 

    The market may experience increased inflows and restored confidence if ETH breaks through this barrier. 

    $3300 psychological resistance level has historically acted as strong psychological resistance so a break above it could signal a significant turning point. In order to help ETH regain its higher valuations from earlier in the year, clearing this barrier should increase buying interest.

    Dogecoin gets stronger 

    The cryptocurrency Dogecoin has confirmed a breakthrough above the 50 EMA, a critical level for the assets current market trajectory. This suggests that the price of the asset may finally be about to reverse. This moving average which frequently serves as a crucial indicator of trend direction has been successfully crossed by DOGE as can be seen in the chart provided. 

    A move above the 50 EMA has historically indicated the end of a downtrend and the possible beginning of a longer-term rising trend. This discovery holds great significance for Dogecoin as it could signal the start of a bullish reversal in the near future. 

    The asset has been slow to pick up steam for several months but this recent change may inject much-needed optimism into the market. With that in mind $0. 118 and $0. 133 are the next significant resistance levels to keep an eye on. 

    The next major obstacle for DOGE will be the $0.118 level indicated by the 100 EMA. Should the asset succeed in surpassing this threshold it may signify an increasing level of market assurance and a more robust drive towards consistent price appreciation. 

    The 200 EMA located at $0.133 is the next resistance level and a significant long-term target for DOGE. Exceeding this threshold would probably validate a complete reversal of the trend setting up Dogecoin for future expansion and possibly rekindling interest in the meme-based cryptocurrency among a wider audience.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

