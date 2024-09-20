DOGE Price Prediction for September 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE is unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is near the local support of $0.1041. If the daily bar closes around that mark, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.1030 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation remains the same, as none of the sides has seized the initiative yet.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.1040-$0.11 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the weekly bar closes. If it happens near the previous candle's peak or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the resistance of $0.11099.

DOGE is trading at $0.1052 at press time.