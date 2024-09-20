    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for September 20

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect price blast from DOGE?
    Fri, 20/09/2024 - 15:10
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 20
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE is unchanged since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is near the local support of $0.1041. If the daily bar closes around that mark, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.1030 zone by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation remains the same, as none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 19
    Thu, 09/19/2024 - 16:25
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 19
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.1040-$0.11 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the weekly bar closes. If it happens near the previous candle's peak or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the resistance of $0.11099.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1052 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 15:04
    Bitcoin (BTC) Epic Rally to Form New All-Time High, Predicts Top Analyst
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:59
    Binance Announces New Futures Listings, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2024 - 15:10
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 20
    Dogecoin Price Prediction
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 15:04
    Bitcoin (BTC) Epic Rally to Form New All-Time High, Predicts Top Analyst
    Bitcoin Price PredictionBitcoin News
    article image Mushumir Butt
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:59
    Binance Announces New Futures Listings, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:45
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Bitcoin
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:40
    Coinbase Premium Negative Again: What Does This Mean?
    Bitcoin NewsCoinbase
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    LBank Successfully Concludes 'Meet Your Meme' TOKEN2049 Afterparty in Singapore
    Kinka On-Chain Gold Launches on Cardano with EMURGO Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for September 20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Epic Rally to Form New All-Time High, Predicts Top Analyst
    Binance Announces New Futures Listings, Here Are Crypto Tickers
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD