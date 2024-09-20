    "It's Pathetic": Ripple CEO Lambasts Scammers

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has sounded alarm over XRP scams
    Fri, 20/09/2024 - 16:39
    "It's Pathetic": Ripple CEO Lambasts Scammers
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has urged members of the XRP community not to fall for various scams on social media.  

    Advertisement

    His latest warning comes after the YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India was compromised by bad actors in order to promote an XRP scam.

    Garlinghouse has stressed that Ripple execs never ask anyone to send them XRP tokens. 

    HOT Stories
    "It's Pathetic": Ripple CEO Lambasts Scammers
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Ripple CTO Reveals What's Next for XRP Price: Details
    Saylor's MicroStrategy Secures $1 Billion in Notes Offering: More Bitcoin?

    Related
    Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Slammed by Tether Boss for Spreading Fear About USDT: Details
    Mon, 05/13/2024 - 07:54
    Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Slammed by Tether Boss for Spreading Fear About USDT: Details
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    "It’s pathetic to see scammers prey on & exploit innocent crypto users, and the ease at which social media platforms allow it to happen. Stop, spot, avoid – protect yourself," he said. 

    The mushrooming of generative artificial intelligence (AI) makes cryptocurrency scams more sophisticated and insidious. Last year, scammers cloned Garlinghouse's voice to create a fake video that was promoting an XRP giveaway scam. 

    As reported by U.Today, a fake stream with Apple CEO Tim Cook managed to attract hundreds of thousands of views on video streaming giant YouTube ahead of the company's September event. Fraudsters were promoting a cryptocurrency giveaway scam by replicating Cook's voice.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Slammed by Tether Boss for Spreading Fear About USDT: Details
    Mon, 05/13/2024 - 07:54
    Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Slammed by Tether Boss for Spreading Fear About USDT: Details
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Gasrlinghouse and Ripple actually took YouTube to court in April 2020, arguing that the video-streaming behemoth failed to protect customers. The lawsuit was then settled the following year. However, the Ripple executive took YouTube to task once again in 2023, accusing the company of benign "asleep at the wheel." 

    Earlier this month, the FBI revealed that Americans had lost a staggering $5.6 billion to crypto scams in 2023. 

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #Cryptocurrency Scam
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2024 - 16:40
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 20
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 15:37
    Grayscale XRP Spotlight Stuns Crypto Community: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2024 - 16:40
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 20
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 16:39
    "It's Pathetic": Ripple CEO Lambasts Scammers
    Ripple NewsBrad GarlinghouseCryptocurrency Scam
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 15:37
    Grayscale XRP Spotlight Stuns Crypto Community: Details
    Grayscale NewsXRP
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 15:25
    XRP to $4.20? XRP Sees Tightest Bollinger Bands Since 2016
    XRPXRP NewsRipple NewsXRP Price AnalysisXRP Price Prediction
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 15:15
    Cardano Bears Stun Bulls Amid Fight for Rebound
    Cardano
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    LBank Successfully Concludes 'Meet Your Meme' TOKEN2049 Afterparty in Singapore
    Kinka On-Chain Gold Launches on Cardano with EMURGO Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for September 20
    "It's Pathetic": Ripple CEO Lambasts Scammers
    Grayscale XRP Spotlight Stuns Crypto Community: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD