Millions of XRP Moved to Bitstamp as XRP Becomes Most Popular Smart Contract

According to a tweet released by top-line crypto tracker Whale Alert, slightly over 13 hours ago, a massive amount of Ripple-affiliated XRP tokens was transferred from an unknown wallet to Bitstamp exchange.
Meanwhile, XRP wrapped on BSC has become popular with local whales and entered the list of top-used smart contracts.
Whale Alert reported that a single lump of 45,000,000 XRP was transferred to a wallet that belongs to Bitstamp. This is equated to $15,596,743.
Data from XRP-centered explorer Bithomp shows that this XRP lump was moved from major U.S.-based exchange Bittrex. Still, whales have been accumulating XRP heavily as of late.
🚨 45,000,000 #XRP (15,596,743 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Bitstamphttps://t.co/NNJpISfHfr— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 22, 2022
As reported by U.Today earlier, wallets holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP have been adding XRP to their stashes actively at the end of this year. The number of these heavily accumulating addresses has reached a total of 1,617, according to data shared by Santiment. They together now hold 7.23% of the total supply that is circulating out there. Both values are all-time highs.
Thus, together, they are holding 56.28 million XRP tokens.
Over the past 24 hours, the price of the aforementioned coin went up by 2.7%, hitting $0.34793. By now, however, XRP has seen a slight drop, going down to the $0.34205 level on the Bitstamp exchange.