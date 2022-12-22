Millions of XRP Moved to Bitstamp as XRP Becomes Most Popular Smart Contract

Anon wallet sent tens of millions of USD in XRP to Bitstamp

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to a tweet released by top-line crypto tracker Whale Alert, slightly over 13 hours ago, a massive amount of Ripple-affiliated XRP tokens was transferred from an unknown wallet to Bitstamp exchange.

Meanwhile, XRP wrapped on BSC has become popular with local whales and entered the list of top-used smart contracts.

Whale Alert reported that a single lump of 45,000,000 XRP was transferred to a wallet that belongs to Bitstamp. This is equated to $15,596,743.

Data from XRP-centered explorer Bithomp shows that this XRP lump was moved from major U.S.-based exchange Bittrex. Still, whales have been accumulating XRP heavily as of late.

As reported by U.Today earlier, wallets holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP have been adding XRP to their stashes actively at the end of this year. The number of these heavily accumulating addresses has reached a total of 1,617, according to data shared by Santiment. They together now hold 7.23% of the total supply that is circulating out there. Both values are all-time highs.

Thus, together, they are holding 56.28 million XRP tokens.

Over the past 24 hours, the price of the aforementioned coin went up by 2.7%, hitting $0.34793. By now, however, XRP has seen a slight drop, going down to the $0.34205 level on the Bitstamp exchange.