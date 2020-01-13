BTC
Back
CME Finally Launches Bitcoin (BTC) Options. Will Crypto Market Be Affected by New Product?

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    CME Group dives into the regulated Bitcoin options market, posing a serious threat to Bakkt

Contents

CME Group, a Chicago-based futures exchange, has announced that its Bitcoin options are now trading live. It states that the much-awaited launch of the new product was trading by "customer demand." The newly launched contracts can be traded on CME Globex and CME Clearport. 

Regulated Bitcoin options 

Option, as the name suggests, is a contract that allows traders to buy or sell the underlying asset at a certain strike date. As U.Today reported, ICE subsidiary Bakkt launched options on futures contracts on Dec. 9, becoming the first company to get approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Now, Bakkt will have to compete with its major rival in this department. The rollout of CME's BTC options contracts was highly anticipated by JPMorgan

Even though CME Group and Bakkt are the two major forces on the regulated crypto derivatives market, the options trading is currently dominated by Deribit. Crypto analytics boutique Skew determined that the derivatives exchange, which recently decided to move to Panama due to regulatory pressure, is responsible for 80 percent of all BTC options volume.  

A double-edged sword 

The potential impact of the CME options on the crypto market remains uncertain. While they could potentially revive the waning interest of institutional investors in Bitcoin, it could negatively affect the spot price of the leading cryptocurrency. The CFTC allegedly rushed to approve CME's Bitcoin futures to put an end to the great Bitcoin rally in December 2017. The BTC price plunged shortly after their launch that took place on Dec. 17, 2017. 

Meltem Demirors of CoinShares also opined that the popularization of futures could diminish the impact of the upcoming Bitcoin halving because speculators choose to trade derivatives instead of the actual asset. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

XRP Could Be Classified as a Security by SEC, According to CFTC Chairman

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    There is still no clarity about XRP's status as a security, according to CFTC Chairman Heath Tarbert

Contents

Heath Tarbert, the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), suggested that XRP, the third biggest cryptocurrency, could be classified as a security by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) during his most recent interview with Cheddar. However, Tarbert says that the situation still not clear, and the token could be still considered a commodity, thus falling under the purview of the CFTC.  

"Part of the issue is that our jurisdiction we share with the SEC. If it’s a security, it falls under their jurisdiction. If it’s a commodity, it falls under ours. So we’ve been working closely with the SEC over the last year or so to really think about which falls in what box."

Ledigimazing the crypto market

Tarbert said that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the only digital assets that fall in the jurisdiction of the CFTC. The regulator allows the development of the futures market that gives investors an opportunity to safely purchase any of the two approved digital assets that are recognized as commodities

Tarbert named multiple advantages of futures such as price discovery, hedging, and risk management that help to legitimize the fledgling market.  

An important court hearing for Ripple 

As reported by U.Today, Ripple Labs is expected to face another court hearing that deals with the XRP securities lawsuit on Jan. 15. If the judge rebuffs Ripple's motion to throw out the lawsuit, this case will move forward. 

Ripple Labs was brought to court back in 2018 for allegedly illegally profiting off XRP sales. If the SEC eventually recognizes the token as an illegal security, it will come under intense regulatory scrutiny.      

