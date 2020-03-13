BTC
Mike Novogratz Says Confidence in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Evaporated

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 06:10
  • Alex Dovbnya

    According to Mike Novogratz, the CEO of Galaxy Digital, it’s about a confidence game, and Bitcoin (BTC) might have lost it

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has just endured its worst crash since the Mt. Gox hack and touched its new yearly low of $5,301. While analysts are trying to wrap their heads around this massive move, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is convinced that it’s all about a game of confidence. 

Must Read
Mike Novogratz Thinks It's Strongest Bull Case for Bitcoin (BTC). Ari Paul Agrees - READ MORE

Bitcoin caves in to pressure   

According to Novogratz, global confidence has all but evaporated. The U.S. stock market has recently endured its worst crash since 1987 while the whole world is reminiscent of a scary apocalypse movie. 

Unfortunately for Bitcoin proponents, the top cryptocurrency failed to serve as a hedge against this volatility and took an even harder hit than equities. 

That said, Novogratz did try to warn investors that the coronavirus epidemic might be extremely bearish for Bitcoin. On March 1, he explained that investors tend to liquidate all their assets during such black swan events. 

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Mike Novogratz Says That He Would Short All Altcoins - READ MORE

Is $1,000 next? 

After its historic 40 percent price collapse, Bitcoin is currently in uncharted territories. The bears even managed to push the top cryptocurrency below its 200-week moving average, the titanium support that seemed to be out of reach for them until recently. 

As reported by U.Today, Novogratz predicted that BTC would trade above $12,000 by the end of this year. However, it’s obvious that now he has to revise his bullish forecasted. 

Legendary trader Peter Brandt, who called this crash back in September, recently opined that BTC could tank below $1,000.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 19:42
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Dutch crypto analyst PlanB explains why his stock-to-flow model still holds after everyone decided that it was toast

Cover image via u.today
Contents

March 12 was a very tough day for Bitcoin maximalists. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap shattered all imaginable support levels during a hectic 40 percent rout. 

That said, Plan B, the anonymous creator of the stock-to-flow model, is still convinced that BTC is going to reach $100,000 after this sentiment-shifting crash.   

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $15,000 All-Time High in 2021: Analyst Tells U.Today - READ MORE

No pain, no gain 

The S2F model, which attempts to explain Bitcoin’s past and future price moves based on its scarcity, has become one of the main bullish narratives due to its historic accuracy. However, the black swan crash that is forcing miners to capitulate just two months before the May halving, has seemingly invalidated it. 

Plan B, after going to the woods to avoid a storm of hateful ‘Plan C’ tweets, now confirms that the model remains valid since Bitcoin still managed to stay within its bands. 

The Dutch analyst also cautioned investors that they should not expect high returns without extreme price swings.  

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus - READ MORE

A different perspective

At press time, BTC is trading well below its the S2F price of $8,671. As reported by U.Today, PlanB predicted that the coin’s price would stay above the aforementioned level in March, which now seems all but impossible after Bitcoin’s biggest price drop since 2013.

On the flip side, BTC also deviated a lot from the model’s price when it pumped to its 2019 high of $13,777, but nobody seemed to mind. 

Moreover, PlanB noted that there were historic red dots below the bands, which happened in 2020, but it doesn’t matter as long as Bitcoin still oscillated around the model.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

