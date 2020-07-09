Mike Novogratz Recommends Having a Lot Less Bitcoin Than Gold. Here's Why

News
Thu, 07/09/2020 - 07:20
Alex Dovbnya
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz still thinks that Bitcoin could outperform gold
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

During his latest appearance on CNBC’s Fast Money, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz recommended allocating a significantly smaller portion of your portfolio to Bitcoin than to gold because of its volatility: 

‘My sense is that Bitcoin way outperforms it, but I would tell people to have way less Bitcoin than gold just because of the volatility.’

Related
Bitcoin Price Reaching $1 Mln Is 'Nonsense', According to John McAfee

You are still early 

The reason Bitcoin will continue to outstrip gold is the world’s leading cryptocurrency is still way early in its adoption cycle.

Novogratz reiterates that Bitcoin is still hard to buy, which is stifling its price growth, but new on-ramps are being set up to make it easier for different types of investors to gain exposure to the fledgling asset: 

‘There is more and more people working on making it easier to buy. Funds being setup, custody being done. At one point, we will get an ETF.’ 

Last month, Novogratz mentioned that he preferred Bitcoin over the yellow metal, but he now says that these are both his core holdings.

Gold is now only five percent away from its record high after reaching its highest level in nine years on July 8 while the crypto king is down 53 percent. As reported by U.Today, the ex-hedge fund manager forecasted a new all-time high for Bitcoin in 2020.  

BTC has outperformed gold year-to-date (they have so far gained 32.5 percent and 19.7 percent, respectively). 

Related
These Companies Are Bitcoin’s Biggest Competitors, According to Mike Novogratz

The Tesla bubble 

Speaking of the U.S. stock market, Novogratz opined that it was in the middle of forming a bubbe. He named electro car manufacturer Tesla as a salient example of so-called ‘story stocks’ that are hard to value rationally.

‘I courageously tried to short Tesla yesterday and today. We will see. I felt like 37 percent in three days was too much.’

On a podcast with Laura Shin, he claimed that such companies were the main competitors of Bitcoin. 

Many analysts claim that Tesla is a gigantic bubble that is long overdue for a brutal pop, but investment bank and financial services company Morgan Stanley sees its shares surging above $2,000

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
2 hours ago

XRP Is Inherently Green Currency Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum: Ripple CTO
Yuri Molchan
News
5 hours ago

Trading Legend Peter Brandt Expects Ethereum to Significantly Outperform Bitcoin

Alex Dovbnya
News
15 hours ago

Why Is XRP Price Stuck Below $0.20? Ripple CTO Has Answers

Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies