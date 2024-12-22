MicroStrategy's Saylor Pitches $600 Million Bitcoin Buy to Jeff Bezos

MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor has suggested that suggested that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos should consider buying $100 million worth of Bitcoin instead of splurging all this cash on a lavish wedding.

Earlier today, the Daily Mail reported that Bezos was preparing to marry his fiancee Lauren Sanchez on Dec. 28 in Aspen, Colorado. The British tabloid, which cited sources familiar with the matter, said the extravaganza would cost around $600 million.

Bezos reportedly purchased an expensive sushi restaurant that could seat as many as 180 guests specifically for the occasion. The Daily Mail also claimed that the couple also rented a bunch of ritzy mantions for high-profile guests.

The news story was on everyone's lips in no time, with many social media users blasting Bezos over unparalleled luxury. Many called attention to the poor working conditions at Amazon warehouses.

Even fellow billionaire Bill Ackman seemingly criticized Bezos for reportedly spending an entire fortune on a wedding. "Unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can’t spend this much money," he said in a social media post.

Bezos, however, has stated that the story published by the Daily Mail is "completely false." Still, this did not stop Saylor from pitching Bitcoin to the Amazon founder.

As reported by U.Today, a recent proposal by Amazon shareholders urged the tech giant to diversify its portfolio by investing at least 5% of its assets in Bitcoin.