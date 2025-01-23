Advertisement
    MicroStrategy's Profit on Verge of Hitting $18 Billion

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    MicroStrategy gaining serious traction as its profit almost reaches $18 billion
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 13:01
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With a profit approaching an incredible $18 billion, MicroStrategy's long-standing Bitcoin strategy appears to be paying off handsomely. Michael Saylor's dedication to building up Bitcoin over the years has produced an outstanding portfolio, and the returns are now more noticeable than ever thanks to the cryptocurrency's recent upward trend.

    According to the portfolio tracker, MicroStrategy's holdings are now worth over $47 billion, with Bitcoin trading at about $101,191 right now. Due to the company's ongoing success with its dollar-cost averaging strategy, profits have increased significantly. According to important data, MicroStrategy has consistently made purchases, and its most recent acquisitions have strengthened its standing as a pioneer in institutional Bitcoin investment. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    At $377.31, the company's stock, MSTR, is likewise displaying this bullish trend. The stock's performance is still closely linked to changes in the price of Bitcoin even though it has somewhat cooled after hitting highs above $400 in recent weeks. Because of its association with Bitcoin, MicroStrategy is seen by traditional equity investors as a stand-in for the cryptocurrency market. 

    MicroStrategy has demonstrated a disciplined approach to investing over the past year by consistently buying Bitcoin during market rallies and dips. At an average price of $101,191 per Bitcoin, a $11.1 billion purchase was made recently, increasing the total holdings to over 152,000 BTC. This aggressive approach to acquisitions demonstrates the company's steadfast faith in Bitcoin's potential to grow.

    The consequences for MicroStrategy are significant. The business may see an even greater increase in profits if Bitcoin settles above important levels. Furthermore, the effectiveness of its Bitcoin strategy might encourage other organizations to investigate related tactics, thereby bolstering the cryptocurrency's acceptance in conventional markets. 

    MSTR is still a desirable choice for investors looking to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin. MicroStrategy's standing on the market is stable as long as Bitcoin keeps up its momentum, solidifying its standing as a leader in corporate cryptocurrency investment strategies.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

