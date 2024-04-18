Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash Near $60,000: This Might Be Real Cause

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin's (BTC) price dropped unexpectedly below the $60,000 mark, leaving investors and analysts scrambling to decipher what might have triggered the move.

Advertisement

Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency, temporarily fell below $60,000 for the first time in more than a month as volatility rose ahead of the halving event scheduled for April 20.

The largest cryptocurrency plummeted to a low of $59,648 on Wednesday before paring its losses. Bitcoin is already down nearly 15% from its record high of $73,750 on March 14.

Recent market data suggests that a significant factor contributing to the BTC price decline may be a wave of liquidations of long positions triggered by excessive leverage. As prices fell, leveraged positions were forced to liquidate, resulting in a cascade of sell orders that increased the downward pressure on Bitcoin's price.

Bloomberg speculates that Bitcoin's recent slump may have been accelerated by a wave of liquidations in long bets on digital assets. Last Friday, almost $780 million in bullish cryptocurrency wagers were liquidated within 24 hours.

According to CoinGlass data, with the current BTC decrease, $251 million in positions were liquidated across the board, with long bullish bets accounting for $173 million of this total.

With a large number of long positions being liquidated, selling pressure grew, resulting in a further price decline. This, in turn, sparked additional liquidations, resulting in a spiral that dropped Bitcoin's value below the $60,000 level.

At the time of writing, BTC had slightly recovered, trading 0.85% higher in the last 24 hours to around $62,700 as buyers rushed to buy the dip. As reported by crypto analyst Ali, over 27,700 BTC, worth around $1.72 billion, have moved into accumulation addresses (these have never spent funds) as the Bitcoin price fell.

With the leverage on the crypto market flushed out with the latest sell-off, the long-term outlook for Bitcoin remains largely bullish, according to certain market participants.