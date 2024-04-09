MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Deciphers True Meaning of 'Laser Eyes' for BTC

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent Bitcoin evangelist and founder of MicroStrategy business intelligence giant Michael Saylor has gained the BTC community’s attention with a recently published tweet.

In that post, the Bitcoiner mentioned the famous “laser eyes,” explaining what this sign means for Bitcoin. This tweet came right when the pioneer cryptocurrency’s price got pushed back from the $72,700 zone.

Here's what "laser eyes" stands for, per MicroStrategy founder

Michael Saylor caught the eye of the Bitcoin community, revealing the true meaning of “Bitcoin laser eyes.” The Bitcoin evangelist tweeted that this is not a gimmick as many Bitcoin critics state, including the gold bug Peter Schiff, but an emblem of true Bitcoiners.

Laser eyes are an emblem, not a gimmick. #Bitcoin — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) April 8, 2024

The “laser eyes” flashmob emerged back in 2021, when the cryptocurrency community expected Bitcoin to skyrocket to $100,000 that year after the halving that had taken place a year before. The “believers” added “laser eyes” to their Twitter profile pictures, and Michael Saylor was among them, along with VC investor Anthony Pompliano and many others on Twitter.

In a tweet published last week, Saylor likened Bitcoin to a bank in cyberspace run by “incorruptable software,” a bank for billions of people, which offers them “a global, affordable, simple, & secure savings account.”

Recently, Saylor also tweeted to share guidance on how to “become the money.” To do that, he wrote on X/Twitter, one simply needs to be able to remember 12 digits. Thus, the Bitcoiner made a reference to the private keys of a cold storage cryptocurrency wallet for holding Bitcoin.

Bitcoin to hit $200,000, Dan Tapiero predicts

Earlier this week, major global investor and cofounder of Gold Bullion International and 10T Holdings Dan Tapiero made an ultra-bullish prediction, saying that he has spotted a driver that can propel the Bitcoin price above the $200,000 price barrier in the near future.

This trigger, per Tapiero, is the concerns about monetary debasement that have been driven by a “60% Treasury market increase” over the last five years. The investor elaborated that he remains bullish on gold, adding that he sees Bitcoin soaring above the $200,000 line in the future because of this powerful factor.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $70,568, having been pushed down from the $72,700 area.