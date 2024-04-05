Advertisement
    How to "Become The Money" - Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Shares Guidance

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor has issued a key Bitcoin statement to the community
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 13:33
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor known as the founder of the MicroStrategy business intelligence giant and a renowned Bitcoin evangelist has taken to the X social media app (earlier popular as Twitter) to issue a key statement and share a guidance on how to “become the money.”

    His tweet is obviously linked to Bitcoin which if stored in the correct and literate manner, can help one become your own bank. However, in his tweet, Saylor seems to be opposing the whole system of fiat currencies.

    To do that, Saylor stated, one has to be able to remember 12 words of the private key to a cryptocurrency wallet. Most likely, Saylor is a fan of hardware ones as most Bitcoiners who follow the rule “not your keys, not your coins.” It stresses the importance of having full control of one’s BTC instead of storing it on a centralized exchange.

    Earlier this week, Saylor commented on Bitcoin suddenly plunging below the $65,000 level as he tweeted that it was time to bet on BTC. On that day, April 2, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency plummeted by almost 7% hitting $64,880 after losing the $69,680 level.

    Elon Musk Excites Crypto Community with “Unhinged” AI Tweet

    Bitcoin is Captain America's shield – Samson Mow

    In a recent interview, an extract was shared by Jan3, its CEO Samson Mow shared his take on one of Bitcoin’s key features. He stated that BTC is a “shield that protects you from scams, loss of the value of your time and work”. Besides, per Mow, it provides one with a long-term financial strategy.

    Jestingly, Samson Mow likened Bitcoin to Captain America’s shield and said that it is hard money that is “even harder than vibranium,” thus making another reference to the Captain America character and the Marvel Comics universe.

    In another recent tweet, Mow also revealed his plans to celebrate the approaching Bitcoin halvening event, which is expected at the end of this month. Per his tweet, he is going to be working at the moment when the halving takes place – he did so during earlier halvings in 2020 and 2016 as well.

    In particular, he spent the moment of the 2016 halving with the team of the BTCC mining pool to ensure that none of their mining gear broke down in the course of the significant Bitcoin event.

