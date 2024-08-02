    Michael Saylor Teases Biggest Bitcoin Evangelical Milestone

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Best speech from Michael Saylor on Bitcoin adoption just revealed
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 15:31
    Michael Saylor Teases Biggest Bitcoin Evangelical Milestone
    Michael Saylor, the cofounder and chairman of MicroStrategy, has delivered one of the most powerful speeches to Bitcoiners at an event in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Addressing the crowd of attendees with the aid of PowerPoint slides, Saylor dissected the journey of Bitcoin as an asset and its impact on the economy.

    Michael Saylor and the Gospel of Bitcoin

    In a post on his X account, Saylor described the presentation as the most comprehensive and, perhaps, the most important presentation he has ever given on Bitcoin to date.

    Notably, the Bitcoin evangelist preached the “gospel” of digital assets and its numerous advantages as capital preservation compared to financial assets. Saylor maintained that the high inflation rate has made many investors give up on financial assets as a way to preserve funds. Additionally, the high maintenance cost and depreciation in value over time make the class of assets an unwise investment.

    Saylor notes that while alternatives such as silver, gold and land may seem like better alternatives, these also have limited time values ranging between 22 years and 90 years on average.

    However, for Bitcoin, the minimum lifespan for digital assets begins from 1,000 years. According to Saylor, this intrinsic value lies in the fact that Bitcoin, a creation of Satoshi, remains a digital not impacted by material forces.

    Bold price prediction on Bitcoin

    Saylor advised Bitcoin investors to always favor BTC as a capital of preservation - with a profound word of caution: “If you will be rich, trade wisely,” he stated.

    The MicroStrategy chairman has always remained bullish on Bitcoin and, as recently reported by U.Today, Saylor issued a bold price prediction of $13 million as the digital asset’s base case by the year 2045. Analysts say the prediction helps to understand the accumulation strategy of MicroStrategy, which thinks in the long term.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

