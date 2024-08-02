MicroStrategy and BlackRock Will Sell Their Bitcoin, Peter Schiff Believes

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Yesterday, MicroStrategy announced the purchase of an additional 169 BTC in the past month. Now according to the latest data, MicroStrategy and BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, together own approximately 569,000 BTC, which is about $36 billion.

As of today, MicroStrategy owns 226,500 BTC, which is about $15.06 billion. In comparison, the IBIT ETF holds 343,387.46 BTC, which is about $21.7 billion.

Peter Schiff, a well-known crypto skeptic, shared his thoughts on such a large Bitcoin (BTC) portfolio of the two market giants. Schiff suggests it is possible that the companies will have to sell their BTC bags.

What if?

The new post suggests that MicroStrategy may be under pressure from creditors, who may force the company to sell its crypto assets. Schiff says BlackRock's IBIT ETF could be forced to sell Bitcoin if its investors decide to get out of it to cut their losses.

Yes, imagine what happens to Bitcoin when they sell? Microstrategy will likely be forced to sell by its creditors while Blackrock will have to sell when its customers cash out to cut their losses. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) August 2, 2024

These very losses are inevitable, in Schiff's view, however, because BTC is worthless in the expert's opinion.

What happens to the market when someone decides to sell a large stake could be seen a few weeks earlier in the example of Germany. When selling a $3 billion stake, one of the country's administrative bodies managed to drop the price by 20% within a month.

It is unknown what will happen if Schiff's forecast turns out to be true and BlackRock and MicroStrategy decide to sell their Bitcoin holdings, which are 12 times bigger than Germany's.