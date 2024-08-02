    MicroStrategy and BlackRock Will Sell Their Bitcoin, Peter Schiff Believes

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    $36 billion Bitcoin to be sold by BlackRock and MicroStrategy? Peter Schiff says yes
    Fri, 2/08/2024 - 13:38
    MicroStrategy and BlackRock Will Sell Their Bitcoin, Peter Schiff Believes
    Yesterday, MicroStrategy announced the purchase of an additional 169 BTC in the past month. Now according to the latest data, MicroStrategy and BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, together own approximately 569,000 BTC, which is about $36 billion.

    As of today, MicroStrategy owns 226,500 BTC, which is about $15.06 billion. In comparison, the IBIT ETF holds 343,387.46 BTC, which is about $21.7 billion.

    MicroStrategy and BlackRock Will Sell Their Bitcoin, Peter Schiff Believes
    MicroStrategy Stock Has No Top: Max Keiser
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Historic Bitcoin Battle
    'Time to Pay Attention': John Bollinger's Bitcoin Price Outlook Update

    Peter Schiff, a well-known crypto skeptic, shared his thoughts on such a large Bitcoin (BTC) portfolio of the two market giants. Schiff suggests it is possible that the companies will have to sell their BTC bags. 

    What if?

    The new post suggests that MicroStrategy may be under pressure from creditors, who may force the company to sell its crypto assets. Schiff says BlackRock's IBIT ETF could be forced to sell Bitcoin if its investors decide to get out of it to cut their losses. 

    These very losses are inevitable, in Schiff's view, however, because BTC is worthless in the expert's opinion.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    What happens to the market when someone decides to sell a large stake could be seen a few weeks earlier in the example of Germany. When selling a $3 billion stake, one of the country's administrative bodies managed to drop the price by 20% within a month.

    It is unknown what will happen if Schiff's forecast turns out to be true and BlackRock and MicroStrategy decide to sell their Bitcoin holdings, which are 12 times bigger than Germany's.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

