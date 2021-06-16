Michael Saylor on Ethereum: "There's a Place for Everybody"

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor made some rare comments about Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, during his June 15 appearance on CNBC’s Fast Money.



The Bitcoin bull claims that Ethereum is trying to dematerialize exchanges and the finance establishment:

I think, as the market starts to understand these things, there’s a place for everybody.

Saylor clearly remains a Bitcoin maximalist, saying that the flagship cryptocurrency is “the highest, most dominant digital property network.”



MicroStrategy currently owns 91,326 Bitcoins, and plans to buy more after recently

“Cash was trash”

In his latest interview, Saylor says that his company’s investors claimed that cash was a liability on MicroStrategy’s balance sheet.



The Bitcoin bet has increased the power of the brand “by a factor of 100,” according to the billionaire.



Apart from making a killing with its cryptocurrency investment, MicroStrategy’s software business also had its best quarter in history: