Meme Cake Social NFT Platform Goes Live on Feb. 28 in Alpha: Details

Meme Cake, an all-in-one multi-chain marketplace, unveils the details of its public launch and introduces the first featured products.

Meme Cake explodes onto Solana with NFT toolkit

As Solana cements itself as the most cost-efficient and powerful platform for NFT marketplaces and decentralized games, Meme Cake protocol attempts to push the barriers of its gaming world further.

At its core, Meme Cake is a platform that allows early-stage products to raise funds in a seamless and low-cost manner. Besides fundraising, Meme Cake can serve as a platform for community building and the gathering of crypto enthusiasts.

All of Meme Cake’s projects are 100% protected from “rug pull” attacks: its team interacts only with projects that demonstrate real product development and doxxed teams. To collaborate with Meme Cake, crypto products should have their milestones approved by Memecake’s DAO.

In its mission of bringing NFTs into fundraising instruments on Solana, Meme Cake has already scored partnerships with Web3 heavyweights such as Chainlink Labs, Dfinity Foundation, and Solana Labs. Dfinity Foundation recently awarded a $50,000 grant to support Meme Cake’s development and marketing efforts.

The protocol’s tokenomics leverage MCAKE token as its backbone element. It serves as both a utility and governance token for Meme Cake’s community.

Meme Cake marketplace goes live: alpha testing starts in March

In Q1, 2022, Meme Cake is going to accomplish a number of crucial milestones. It has released Rich, its first NFT drop on ICP NFT marketplace Entrepot.

Then, Meme Cake’s marketplace will go live in alpha on Feb. 28, 2022. In early March 2022, testers will start experimenting with its core features.

Once Meme Cake’s marketplace goes live, its MCAKE tokens will be integrated into a number of profitable activities, including mining, staking, platform engagement, private sales and so on.

Meta Rail, a GameFi and play-to-earn protocol built on Solana, is the first product supported by Meme Cake as a token sale platform. Its assets can already be purchased while the product’s mainnet release is expected in Q3-Q4, 2022.