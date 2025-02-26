Mavryk Secures Over $5 Million Funding for its RWA-Focused L1

Advertisement

Mavryk, a new-generation layer-1 blockchain for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, has shared the details of its recent fundraising effort. With fresh funding, Mavryk is positioned to evolve into a prominent player of the RWA-centric L1 segment.

Mavryk secures $5 million for new-gen RWA blockchain

According to its official statement, Mavryk Dynamics, the team behind Mavryk Network, an L1 blockchain designed to democratize real-world asset (RWA) ownership, has secured over $5 million in funding for its RWA network economy.

The round yielded contributions from a clutch of high-reputed VCs, including the likes of Ghaf Capital, Big Brain, MetaVest Capital, Cluster Capital, Collective Ventures and Atlas Fund, while Draper Gorne Holme, Blockchain Alpha, Wentworth Hall Family Office, AngelDAO and Everest Ventures also backed Mavryk in its fundraising efforts.

Alex Davis, founder of Mavryk, is inspired by the role the new funding round is set to play in RWA disruption for years to come:

We’re creating a future where traditional, analog assets seamlessly integrate into a digital network economy, unlocking investment opportunities that were once exclusive to a privileged few and making them accessible to investors around the globe.

Merging the benefits of traditional finance principles with DeFi innovation, Mavryk’s non-custodial features include an on-chain protocol treasury, liquidity mining, bug bounties and grants. Its innovative architecture is underpinned by strategic tokenomics that prioritize stakeholder prosperity and user security.

The founders, veterans in blockchain ecosystem developments, pioneered open-source initiatives – including a new RWA token standard – as well as multiple RWA DEXes for non-custodial trading and lending/borrowing applications.

Mavryk testnet boasts rewards to early adopters

Aylon Morley of Wentworth Fall Family Office, welcomes its new portfolio company and appreciates the traction it already demonstrates:

We chose to invest in Mavryk because we firmly believe in the transformative potential of RWA markets as a tangible and impactful use case. Mavryk’s robust infrastructure and experienced team bring maturity and innovation to the table.

Mavryk Network, which recently launched its testnet ahead of an upcoming TGE, provides a user-friendly blockchain-based environment for RWA tokenization and seamless DeFi integration, setting the scene for a thriving ecosystem that provides direct value to users.

Mavryk’s testnet, which mirrors its mainnet functionality, provides users with a risk-free environment to experiment with the network’s features, test decentralized applications (dApps), purchase fractional test shares of real-world investments, submit feedback and earn testnet rewards.