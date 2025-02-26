Advertisement
AD

    Mavryk Secures Over $5 Million Funding for its RWA-Focused L1

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 26/02/2025 - 12:21
    Mavryk Dynamics, developer of RWA-centric blockchain Mavryk, completes funding round backed by top VCs
    Advertisement
    Mavryk Secures Over $5 Million Funding for its RWA-Focused L1
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Mavryk, a new-generation layer-1 blockchain for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, has shared the details of its recent fundraising effort. With fresh funding, Mavryk is positioned to evolve into a prominent player of the RWA-centric L1 segment.

    Mavryk secures $5 million for new-gen RWA blockchain

    According to its official statement, Mavryk Dynamics, the team behind Mavryk Network, an L1 blockchain designed to democratize real-world asset (RWA) ownership, has secured over $5 million in funding for its RWA network economy. 

    The round yielded contributions from a clutch of high-reputed VCs, including the likes of Ghaf Capital, Big Brain, MetaVest Capital, Cluster Capital, Collective Ventures and Atlas Fund, while Draper Gorne Holme, Blockchain Alpha, Wentworth Hall Family Office, AngelDAO and Everest Ventures also backed Mavryk in its fundraising efforts.

    Advertisement

    Alex Davis, founder of Mavryk, is inspired by the role the new funding round is set to play in RWA disruption for years to come:

    We’re creating a future where traditional, analog assets seamlessly integrate into a digital network economy, unlocking investment opportunities that were once exclusive to a privileged few and making them accessible to investors around the globe.

    Merging the benefits of traditional finance principles with DeFi innovation, Mavryk’s non-custodial features include an on-chain protocol treasury, liquidity mining, bug bounties and grants. Its innovative architecture is underpinned by strategic tokenomics that prioritize stakeholder prosperity and user security. 

    The founders, veterans in blockchain ecosystem developments, pioneered open-source initiatives – including a new RWA token standard – as well as multiple RWA DEXes for non-custodial trading and lending/borrowing applications.

    Mavryk testnet boasts rewards to early adopters

    Aylon Morley of Wentworth Fall Family Office, welcomes its new portfolio company and appreciates the traction it already demonstrates:

    We chose to invest in Mavryk because we firmly believe in the transformative potential of RWA markets as a tangible and impactful use case. Mavryk’s robust infrastructure and experienced team bring maturity and innovation to the table.

    Mavryk Network, which recently launched its testnet ahead of an upcoming TGE, provides a user-friendly blockchain-based environment for RWA tokenization and seamless DeFi integration, setting the scene for a thriving ecosystem that provides direct value to users.

    Mavryk’s testnet, which mirrors its mainnet functionality, provides users with a risk-free environment to experiment with the network’s features, test decentralized applications (dApps), purchase fractional test shares of real-world investments, submit feedback and earn testnet rewards.

    #RWA

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 26, 2025 - 22:33
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 26, 2025 - 14:28
    Jim Cramer Praises Robinhood, Says Other Platforms Making 'Big Mistake'
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Connected Banking Summit 2025: Industry Leaders Driving Financial Innovation
    Frog Knox Presale Launches Amid Fort Knox Controversy, Offering Unique Investment Opportunity
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    Jim Cramer Praises Robinhood, Says Other Platforms Making 'Big Mistake'
    Large Bitcoin Whales Dump 25,740 BTC in 7 Days, But There's a Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD