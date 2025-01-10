Advertisement
    Massive Dormant Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 6 Years: Details

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dormant Bitcoin whale has moved 500 BTC to Coinbase for potential sell-off
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 15:54
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) is experiencing market volatility as the asset battles to breach and stay above the $95,000 resistance level. Amid this price fluctuation, a Bitcoin whale has hit a massive valuation level after spending six years in hibernation.

    Whale activity sparks market speculation

    According to an X post from Lookonchain, the whale’s wallet suddenly became active as the user deposited 500 BTC worth $46.87 million into Coinbase Prime.

    Although the intention of this massive deposit is currently unknown, it usually signals potential intent to sell. This speculation sounds plausible given the asset's value as of when the whale made the purchase.

    Six years ago, Bitcoin's average price was $7,000. That is, the entire 500 BTC was accumulated at about $3,500,000. The whale’s holding has now made a staggering profit and is worth over $47 million at the current market value.

    As of this writing, the BTC price changed hands at $94,404.63. However, using a marked-down price of $94,400 gives a value of $47,200,000. This gives a profit margin of $43,700,000 should the whale decide to sell off the total holdings.

    Analysts speculate that since Bitcoin has entered its distribution phase, the whale might have decided to sell off this 500 BTC. The whale might think of raising profits for possible reinvestment in other ventures while likely just liquidating.

    Market implications and stakeholders' perspective

    Despite the broader market price fluctuation, some stakeholders still believe Bitcoin will rebound massively.

    Certified NBA legend Scottie Pippen insists that the current price movement is a bear trap artificially created to lure investors into selling. Pippen believes that BTC will soar after most people dump it on the market. Thus, he advised his followers not to sell.

    Whatever the reason the 500 BTC whale stirred, market watchers will track his next moves to see if selling is part of it. A large holder with 357 BTC also became active after 11 years — just before the end of December 2024.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

