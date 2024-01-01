Advertisement
Massive Dogecoin (DOGE) Transfer Sent to Coinbase

article image
Alex Dovbnya
A remarkable move in the cryptocurrency market has been observed as an anonymous sender transferred approximately 59.9 million Dogecoins, worth about $5 million, to Coinbase
Mon, 1/01/2024 - 6:57
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
A substantial transaction involving Dogecoin (DOGE) was recently recorded. A significant amount of 59.9 million DOGE, equivalent to roughly $5 million USD, was moved from an unidentified wallet to Coinbase, the well-known American cryptocurrency exchange. 

A slew of major transfers 

This transaction represents a pattern in the Dogecoin ecosystem, where there has been a recent uptick in high-value DOGE transfers. 

For example, on Dec. 29, a transaction of 65.1 million DOGE, valued at about $5.89 million USD, was transferred to Coinbase from an unknown source. 

Other significant transfers include 230 million DOGE to Robinhood, worth roughly $21.61 million USD, and an enormous transfer of nearly 1 billion DOGE, valued at $91.2 million USD, from Binance to an undisclosed wallet. 

These substantial moves have sparked a mix of intrigue and speculation within the crypto community regarding the potential market impact and the motives behind these transfers.

Little volatility 

Amid these high-volume transactions, Dogecoin's market behavior has remained fairly steady, according to the data provided by the cryptocurrency tracking website CoinGecko.  

At press time, Dogecoin is the 11th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, trading at $0.089425, with a minor decline of 0.7%. 

The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE is approximately $347.8 million, and its market cap stands at $12.74 billion. The coin's price has seen modest fluctuations, with a 24-hour high of $0.090851 and a low of $0.088825.

#Dogecoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

