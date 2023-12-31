Advertisement
XRP Could Surge Massively at Beginning of 2024, Here's Why

Arman Shirinyan
XRP volatility implosion might happen sooner than you expect
Sun, 31/12/2023 - 12:16
XRP Could Surge Massively at Beginning of 2024, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the new year unfolds, XRP appears to be caught in a technical puzzle that could spell a period of stagnation for the asset. The cryptocurrency's chart displays a descending triangle formation, traditionally a bearish signal indicating that lower highs are being met with a stable level of support on the XRP/USD chart. However, the breakthrough will most certainly lead to a price surge.

The geometry of the triangle suggests that XRP's price is being compressed, leading to diminishing volatility. Volatility is a double-edged sword in cryptocurrency markets; while extreme volatility can lead to significant losses, it is also the catalyst for substantial gains. For XRP, the lack of volatility signals a potential decline in trading interest and market dynamism, which could adversely affect its performance.

XRPUSD Chart
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The base of the triangle, acting as a support line, is crucial. If XRP's price action fails to break above the descending trendline and instead breaks below support, it may confirm the bearish outlook and lead to a sell-off. The asset's ability to maintain its value above this critical juncture is paramount to avoid a bearish fate.

With a weak start to January, XRP risks entering what traders colloquially call a "crab market" — a lateral movement without a clear trend. This sideways trading, while less risky in terms of sudden price drops, can be detrimental in the long term. It may signal a lack of investor confidence and a dearth of positive catalysts capable of driving the price upward.

The descending triangle does not spell immediate doom, as there is still a chance for the asset to break upward. However, the longer XRP remains within this formation, the closer it inches toward the triangle's apex, which typically results in a decisive move. The market will be closely watching for any changes in volume or external market factors that could influence the direction of this move.

The current setup is especially problematic for XRP because it suggests that the asset could underperform throughout the year. For an asset that thrives on robust trading and investor attention, this type of market behavior could lead to a slow erosion of its market position.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

