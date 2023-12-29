DOGE Price Analysis for December 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are becoming more powerful; however, there are some exceptions to the rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has joined the list of falling coins, going down by 0.62%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is near the local resistance level. However, if sellers seize the initiative and the daily candle closes below $0.092, one can expect a test of $0.09020 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture can be seen on the daily time frame. Today's slight move has not affected the overal technical situation on the chart.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.09-$0.096 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. As none of the sides has seized the initiative, traders should expect a consolidation around $0.09.

DOGE is trading at $0.09255 at press time.