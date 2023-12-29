Advertisement
DOGE Price Analysis for December 29

Denys Serhiichuk
When will upward move of DOGE continue?
Fri, 29/12/2023 - 15:00
DOGE Price Analysis for December 29
Bears are becoming more powerful; however, there are some exceptions to the rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has joined the list of falling coins, going down by 0.62%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is near the local resistance level. However, if sellers seize the initiative and the daily candle closes below $0.092, one can expect a test of $0.09020 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture can be seen on the daily time frame. Today's slight move has not affected the overal technical situation on the chart. 

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.09-$0.096 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. As none of the sides has seized the initiative, traders should expect a consolidation around $0.09.

DOGE is trading at $0.09255 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

