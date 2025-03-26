Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Mysterious $262,759,132 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 10:56
    Bitcoin (BTC) witnesses mysterious $262,759,132 transfer to Kraken
    Advertisement
    Mysterious $262,759,132 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Mysterious transfer activity has recently been spotted between major U.S. exchange Kraken and leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC). According to Whale Alert, an unknown major investor recently transferred a colossal amount of BTC, 3,000 coins, worth $262,759,132 million to be exact, to Kraken. 

    Advertisement

    What was the purpose of the transfer? Is it a big sell signal? Why octopus? Let's dive deeper into the intricacies of blockchain to get answers to these questions. 

    Related
    Legendary Angel Investor Mocks GameStop's Bitcoin Pivot
    Wed, 03/26/2025 - 07:19
    Legendary Angel Investor Mocks GameStop's Bitcoin Pivot
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Binance CEO Exposes Popular Crypto Misconception — Here's Reason
    ‘Where Is Shytoshi?’ - SHIB Team Addresses Community’s Major Concern
    Legendary Angel Investor Mocks GameStop's Bitcoin Pivot
    BlackRock and Fidelity Predicted to Join XRP ETF Race by Top Analyst

    Whale Alert and Blockstream Explorer do not identify the address "bc1qec0" as belonging to anyone known. Neither does Arkham Intelligence, with its rich and sophisticated database of addresses, especially Bitcoin addresses. This lack of information about the sender suggests that the unknown whale is indeed the individual who sent all the coins to Kraken. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    It is worth noting that large transfers to exchanges happen quite often, but most of the time there is no mystery behind them, as it is the exchanges themselves that are simply shuffling funds between their deposit and hot wallets.

    Related
    Fidelity's Timmer Says Bitcoin's Wallet Count Shows Little Growth
    Tue, 03/25/2025 - 20:00
    Fidelity's Timmer Says Bitcoin's Wallet Count Shows Little Growth
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, when a really big transfer happens from an unknown large holder to centralized platforms, it is of great interest as it is seen as the intention of that investor to sell their holdings using the most liquid platform available. 

    Related
    Breaking: GameStop Adopts Bitcoin as Reserve Asset
    Tue, 03/25/2025 - 20:05
    Breaking: GameStop Adopts Bitcoin as Reserve Asset
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The wallet that transferred 3,000 BTC to Kraken today was only activated a month ago. Since Feb. 26, it has received over $262 million in cryptocurrency from several other unknown wallets, then transferred it all to Kraken, and it is now completely empty. 

    If the chain of all these events leads to a sell-off, it would be hard to act surprised. Still, Bitcoin is up 0.64% today.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 26, 2025 - 10:41
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Suddenly Jumps 10%, What's Happening?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 26, 2025 - 10:37
    Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout in 2025 Just Happened
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mysterious $262,759,132 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Suddenly Jumps 10%, What's Happening?
    Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout in 2025 Just Happened
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD